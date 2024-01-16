- Home
Don Juan Authentic Mexican Restaurant
1311 Albert Pike Rd
Hot Springs, AR 71913
Dinner
Appetizers
- Mexican Sampler$10.25
Two taquitos mexicanos with shreddred beef. Two quesadillas, one cheese and one chicken, with a small guacamole.
- Queso Fundido$10.99
Plate for 2. Melted cheese with chorizo and jalapeños along with an order of tortillas. Served on a hot skillet.
- Cheese Fries$8.99
A plate of crispy french fries covered with our cheese sauce, sliced jalapeños, and chopped bacon.
- Homeade Mexican Chili$7.99
- Shrimp Ceviche$12.99
- Cheese Dip$5.25+
Small or large portion available
- Guacamole Dip$5.25+
Small or large portion available
- Guacamole Mexicano$9.99
- Nachos$7.25
Topped with your choice of cheese, beans, beef, chicken, or mixed (2)
- Bean Dip$7.99
- Beef Dip$8.99
- Chorizo Dip$8.99
- Carne Asada Fries$11.25
French fries topped with steak, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Soups and Salads
- House Salad$6.99
- Guacamole Salad$6.99
- Tossed Salad$6.25
- Taco Salad$8.25
A crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce. Topped with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Shrimp Fajita Taco Salad$13.99
A crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce and shrimp along with sauteéd onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served on a bed of lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Fajita Taco Salad$11.99
A crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce with your choice of chicken or steak and sauteéd onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served on a bed of lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Aztec Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled strips of chicken served on a bed of lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and slices of avocado. Dressing of your choice.
- Cucumber Salad$7.99
Cucumber, red onions, mint, cilantro, sweet chile, and vinaigrette dressing.
- Mayans Salad$10.99
Romaine, tomato, cucumbers, avocado, olives, red onions, fresh cheese, and Greek dressing.
- Strawberry and Avocado Spinach Salad$10.99
Dressing of a raspberry balsamic vinaigrette.
- Chicken Soup$7.25
- Tortilla Soup$7.25
Tacos
- Crunchy Beef Taco$1.50
One taco
- Soft Beef Taco$1.50
- Chicken Taco$2.50
One taco
- Fish Taco$4.50
One taco
- Shrimp Taco$4.99
One taco
- Steak Soft Taco$3.99
Soft shell taco with steak, lettuce, and cheese
- Tacos de Pescado$12.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed with grilled chopped fish. Served with cilantro, onion, pineapple, avocado, and habanero sauce on the side.
- Mamá Suzy Tacos$11.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef, potatoes, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso Cotija, fresh jalapeños and slices of avocado.
- Baja Tacos$12.99
Three flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp, avocado, onions, tomato, and cilantro. Served with special cream sauce with habanero sauce on the side.
- Tacos de Carne Asada$13.25
Three flour tortillas stuffed with sliced steak, pico de gallo, special sauce and beans.
- Tacos Barbacoa$11.99
Slowed cooked beef with seasonings and shredded with a special sauce.
- Street Tacos$11.99
Your choice of steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, chorizo, or al pastor.
A La Carte
- Beef Enchilada$2.50
For one: Ground Beef
- Chicken Enchilada$2.99
For one: Shredded Chicken
- Cheese Enchilada$2.99
For one
- Spinach Enchilada$3.99
For one
- Shrimp Enchilada$4.99
For one
- Grilled Chicken or Steak Enchilada$4.99
For one
- Beef Burrito$6.25
For one
- Chicken Burrito$6.99
For one
- Bean Burrito$5.99
For one
- Grilled Chicken or Steak Burrito$9.99
For one
- Chalupa$4.25
For one
- Tostada$4.25
For one
- Tostaguac$4.25
For one
- Chile Relleno$4.25
For one
- Tamale$4.25
For one
- Cheese Quseadilla$3.99
For one
- Chicken or Beef Quesadilla$6.25
For one
- Quesadillas Choriqueso$6.25
For one: Mexican sausage
- Quesadilla Shrimp$9.99
- Grilled Chicken or Steak Quesadilla$9.99
Flour tortilla with shredded cheese and choice of meat.
- Chicken or Beef Chimichanga$8.99
- Shrimp Chimichanga$9.99
- Grilled Chicken or Steak Chimichanga$9.99
Don Juan Signatures
- Special Dinner$14.25
A chalupa, taco, chile relleno, tamale, enchilada, rice and beans. Topped with red sauce.
- Nachos Supreme$9.99
Cheese nachos with assorted toppings of beef, chopped chicken and beans. Covered with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
- Nachos Fajita$12.25
Cheese nachos topped with your choice of marinated tender strips of chicken, beef, or mixed with sautéed bell pepper, onion, and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
- Chimichanga$11.25
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chunks of beef or spicy chicken, then deep fried to golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
- Ranchero Special$11.99
Your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mix on a bed of rice and grilled onions. Topped with cheese sauce and flour tortillas.
- Chilaquiles Mexicanos$8.99
Corn tortillas chips with shredded chicken cooked with our special sauce. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.
- Quesadilla Rellena$10.99
A flour tortilla grilled then stuffed with cheese, chopped beef, and refried beans. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomatoes.
- Huevos Mexicanos$9.25
Three scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions and jalapeños. Served with Mexican rice and beans along with an order of tortillas.
- Huevos Racheros$9.25
Three rancho-styled eggs topped with our ranchera sauce. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
- Huevos con Chorizo$9.99
Three scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage, Mexican rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Taquitos Dorados de Villa$9.99
Four flour tortillas stuffed and rolled with fresh mashed potatoes then deep fried to a golden brown. Served with guacamole, salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, and Cotija cheese.
- Taquitos Mexicanos$9.99
Four corn tortillas stuffed and rolled with beef or chicken then deep fried to a golden brown. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and Cotija cheese.
- Quesadilla Sincronizada$11.25
A tortilla "sandwich" grilled and stuffed onion with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Served with a guacamole salad.
- Sopes$8.99
Two thick corn tortillas filled with beans and your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, slices of avocado, and queso Cotija.
Kid's Menu
- PN1: Quesadilla, Rice, and Beans$6.25
One Quesadilla
- PN2: Taco, Rice, and Beans$6.25
One Taco
- PN3: Soft Taco, Rice, and Beans$6.99
One Soft Taco
- PN4: Enchilada, Rice, and Beans$6.99
One enchilada, topped with red sauce.
- PN5: Burrito, Rice, and Beans$6.99
Topped with red sauce.
- PN6: Chicken Fingers and French Fries$6.99
- PN7: Grilled Chicken Strips and Rice$8.99
- PN8: Boneless Buffalo Wings and French Fries$6.99
- PN9: Grilled Cheese Sandwich and French Fries$9.99
- PN10: Plain Burger$9.99
A beef patty (100% angus beef) on bun. Served with french fries.
- PN11: Mexican Cheese Burger$9.99
A beef patty (100% angus beef) and cheese on bun. Served with french fries.
- PN12: Mexican Burger$10.25
A beef patty (100% angus beef) with cheese, tomato, onion, pickles, lettuce, mayonnaise, and mustard. Served with french fries.
- French Fries$2.99
Burritos
- Burrito Gigante$12.99
California style chunks of steak w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Wrapped in a large homemade flour tortilla.
- Burrito Alegre$10.99
One flour tortilla with seasoned ground beef and beans. Topped with homemade Mexican style chili beans and slices of avocado. Served with rice and beans.
- Guadalajara$11.99
One chicken burrito and one chicken enchilada. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and red sauce.
- Burrito "Los Compadres"$15.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with sliced steak, grilled onions, beans, avocado, and cilantro. Topped with cheese sauce or left plain.
- Burrito Porky's$11.99
Pork tips topped with cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce, and pico de gallo. Served with rice.
- Burrito Special$8.99
One beef burrito topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.
- Burrito Panzon$12.99
One grilled chicken and chipotle burrito with rice, black beans, corn, and guacamole. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla and topped with cheese sauce.
- Burrito Super$10.99
A large flour tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans that's topped with red sauce.
- Burrito Mexicano$9.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef, cooked tomatoes, and onions. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole.
- Burrito Jalisco$10.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef and potatoes. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Burrito with Chorizo and Potato$10.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with Mexican sausage and potatoes. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Burrito Deluxe$12.25
Two flour tortillas filled with beans and shredded chicken. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, special sauce, and sour cream.
- Burrito Caliente$12.99
A large flour tortilla filled with steak, rice, black beans, avocado, and habanero sauce. Topped with cheese sauce.
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Rancheras$11.99
Three cheese enchiladas: that's topped with beef and a choice of sauce. The beef is prepared with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and enchilada sauce. Served with guacamole salad.
- Enchiladas Verdes$11.99
Three chicken enchiladas with green sauce. Served with rice and fresh guacamole salad.
- Enchiladas Bandera Mexicana$11.99
Three enchiladas: one cheese enchilada covered in red sauce, one beef enchilada covered in cheese sauce, and one chicken enchilada covered in a spicy green sauce. Served with rice and a fresh guacamole salad.
- Enchiladas Bella$11.99
Three shredded beef and potato enchiladas that's topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and a guacamole salad.
- Enchiladas Suizas$12.25
Three chicken and cheese enchiladas that's topped with green sauce. Served with black beans and cucumber salad.
- Enchiladas Supremas$11.99
Four enchiladas: one beef, one chicken, one cheese, and one bean. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.
- Enchiladas Tipicas$12.99
Three cheese enchiladas topped with grilled chicken and cheese sauce. Served with rice.
- Enchiladas Caro$12.99
Two shrimp enchiladas that's topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and cucumber salad.
- St. Ines Enchiladas$12.25
Three enchiladas with spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and cheese. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and a guacamole salad.
- Enchiladas Catalina$12.99
Three enchiladas: one grilled chicken, one shrimp, one steak. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and black beans.
Chicken
- Pollo Loco$12.99
Grilled chicken breast with onions. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and a fresh guacamole salad
- Pollo Loco with Mushrooms$13.99
Grilled chicken breast prepared with mushrooms. Topped with shredded cheese and served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and a guacamole salad.
- Pollo Loco Al Chipotle$13.99
Grilled chicken breast prepared with chipotle sauce, onions, lettuce, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and a guacamole salad.
- Pollo Loco with Shrimp$15.25
Grilled chicken breast and shrimp prepared with sautéed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, and guacamole salad.
- Chef's Special$15.99
A delicious mix of chicken and shrimp cooked in a creamy sauce with mushrooms and jalapeños. Served with avocado, rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
- Pollo Real$15.99
Grilled chicken breasts topped with bacon, mushrooms, and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, rice, beans, flour tortillas, and guacamole salad.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Avocado, onions, and mayonnaise. Served with a house salad on the side, your choice of dressing.
- Croissant Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Chicken, onions, celery, grapes, pecans, and a special cream sauce. Served with a house salad on the side, your choice of dressing.
Pork
- Chuletas de Puerco$12.99
Two pork chops with green sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and flour tortillas.
- Carnitas$13.99
Pork tips with rice, beans, guacamole salad, jalapeños, and flour tortillas.
- Nachos Al Pastor$12.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, tender pork marinade in a sweet tropical sauce, and cilantro. Topped with a green sauce.
Fajitas
- Especial Don Juan$16.99
Ribs, chorizo, shrimp, chicken, and steak. Fajitas are cooked with our special sauce, sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Includes a side of a guacamole salad, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, refried beans, & rice.
- Fajitas$13.99
Chicken, beef, or mixed. Fajitas are cooked with our special sauce, sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Includes a side of a guacamole salad, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, refried beans, & rice.
- Fajitas Susana$16.25
Steak, chicken, and shrimp. Fajitas are cooked with our special sauce, sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Includes a side of a guacamole salad, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, refried beans, & rice.
- Fajitas Alambre$15.99
Grilled steak, chicken, or mix with bacon. Fajitas are cooked with our special sauce, poblano peppers, mushrooms, melted cheese, red onions, sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Includes a side of a guacamole salad, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, refried beans, & rice.
- Shrimp Fajitas$16.99
Fajitas are cooked with our special sauce, sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Includes a side of a guacamole salad, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, refried beans, & rice.
- Fajitas Vaquera$14.99
Chicken or steak without vegtables, cheese sauce only. Includes a side of a guacamole salad, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, refried beans, & rice.
- Fajitas Tropical$16.99
Chicken, steak, shrimp, and pineapple. Fajitas are cooked with our special sauce, sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Includes a side of a guacamole salad, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, refried beans, & rice.
- Fajitas Broccoli$14.25
Chicken, or steak with brocoli. Fajitas are cooked with our special sauce, sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Includes a side of a guacamole salad, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, refried beans, & rice.
Steaks and Beef
- Steak Tampiqueño$16.99
16 oz T-bone steak with rice, beans, and a tossed salad. Served with tortillas.
- Steak Ranchero$16.99
16 oz T-bone steak topped with a hot sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Steak Mexicano$16.99
16 oz T-bone steak topped with cooked onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Sirloin and Shrimp$18.99
9 oz sirloin steak with marinated shrimp covered in a spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, broccoli, and guacamole salad.
- Steak Michoacán$17.99
16 oz T-bone steak served with shrimp, mushrooms, rice, beans and flour tortillas.
- Steak Americano$16.99
16 oz T-bone steak served with french fries and broccoli.
- Juanillo's Steak$17.99
16 oz T-bone steak served with cheese fries and asparagus.
- Carne Asada$11.99
Thin cut steak served with rice, beans, onions, tomatoes, and a guacamole salad with flour tortillas.
- Milanesa$12.25
A delicious lightly breaded thin cut steak or chicken deep fried to a perfect golden brown. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and tortillas.
- Chile Colorado$11.99
Beef chunks with red chili sauce. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
- Chile Verde$11.99
Pork or beef chunks with green sauce. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
- Burger Don Juan$10.99
100% angus beef served with cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles, avocado, romaine lettuce, mayonnaise, mustard, and french fries.
- The Avocado Swiss Burger$10.99
100% angus beef served with avocado, bacon, mushroom, swiss cheese, and a side of french fries.
Vegetarian
- V1: 1 Chalupa, 1 Cheese Enchilada, and Beans$10.25
Topped with red sauce
- V2: 2 Bean Burritos and Cheese Sauce$11.99
- V3: 1 Bean Burrito, 1 Cheese Enchilada, and 1 Bean Tostada$10.25
Topped with red sauce
- V4: 1 Bean Burrito, 1 Quesadilla, & 1 Chalupa$10.25
Topped with red sauce
- V5: Vegetarian Fajitas$12.99
Sautéed mushrooms, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with shredded cheese. Served with sides of lettuce, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, rice, and beans.
- V6: Bean Taco Salad$7.50
- V7: Vegetarian Quesadilla$10.25
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with mushrooms, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, and cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole salad, and sour cream.
- V8: Vegetarian Chimichanga$10.99
Stuffed with broccoli, mushrooms, and cheese. Deep fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, a guacamole salad, pico de gallo, rice, and beans.
- V9: Burrito Popeye$10.99
A flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese, spinach, mushrooms, onions, lomaloes, and cheese sauce on top. Served with rice and beans.
- V10: Mushroom Zucchini Tacos$10.25
Three handmade tortillas filled with mushrooms, zucchini, squash, avocado, tomatoes, and cheese with green tomatillo sauce.
Seafood
- Quesadilla Rellena Camarones$13.99
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, shrimp, and refried beans. Served with shredded cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, a guacamole salad, and sour cream.
- Quesadilla Marinera$13.99
A four tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, crab meat, and shrimp. Served with lettuce, a guacamole salad, sour cream, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.
- Shrimp Chimichanga$13.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Deep fried and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, rice, and beans.
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$14.99
Grilled shrimp with garlic. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.
- Camarones A La Diabla$15.99
Hot and spicy shrimp served with rice, beans lettuce, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
- Yucatán Shrimp$15.99
Marinated shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and tomatoes.
- Cocktail Don Juan$10.99+
12 large shrimp cooked in our special recipe. Served with sauce, fresh tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cucumbers, and avocado.
- Camarones Fundidos$15.99
Marinated shrimp, sautéed with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and chorizo. Topped with plenty of our famous cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and tortillas.
- Tilapia and Shrimp$16.99
Fresh tilapia fish fillet and shrimp marinated in our own special recipe. Served with rice, guacamole Mexicano, slices of lemon, and tortillas.
- Shrimp Nachos$13.99
Cheese nachos topped with marinated shrimp and rice. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Desserts
Side Orders
- Sliced Avocado$3.25
- Tortillas$1.25
- Mexican Rice$2.50
- Refried Beans$2.50
- Charro Beans$2.99
- Black Beans$2.75
- Pico de Gallo$2.99
- Jalapeños$1.85
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Shredded Cheese$1.99
- Chopped Tomatoes$1.99+
- Hot Tomatillo Sauce$4.99+
- Green Tomatillo Sauce$3.99+
- Hot Habanero Sauce$4.99+
- Regular Red Salsa$4.25+
- Bag of Chips$1.25+
- Extra Cheese Sauce$1.99
- Cilantro$1.99+
- Chopped Onions$1.99+
Beverages / Misc
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1311 Albert Pike Rd, Hot Springs, AR 71913