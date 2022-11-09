  • Home
Wood Stack Pizza Kitchen - Pine Brook 29 Route 46 East

No reviews yet

29 Route 46 East

Pine Brook, NJ 07058

Order Again

Main ! (Lunch)

Small Olives

$5.00

wood fired mixed olives, orange zest

Side Asparagus

$8.00Out of stock

Side Broccoli

$6.00

GF Bread

$5.00

Large Olives

$8.00

wood fired mixed olives, orange zest

Side Brocli Rabb

$6.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Country Bread TO GO

$8.00Out of stock

Side Long Hot Peppers

$6.00

Side Sweet Mashed Potato

$5.00

Sliced Country Bread TO GO

$8.00Out of stock

Side Polenta

$6.00

Side Saute Spinach

$5.00

Baguette TO GO

$4.00Out of stock

Side Vodka Sauce

$5.00

Side Tomato Sauce

$2.00

Apps & Salads ! (Lunch)

Cup Minestrone

$6.00

Burrata del Giorno

$19.00

ask for daily set up

Crispy Sprouts

$14.00

calabrian chile, agrodolce, sea salt

Crostini

$12.00

(GRILLED SOURDOUGH BAGUETTE WITH RICOTTA)† - eggplant caponata - tomato soffritto, pine nuts - green olive tapenade

Maple Wings

$19.00

herbed chicken wings, maple chile glaze, creamy gorgonzola dipping sauce

Bowl Minestrone

$10.00

Meatballs

$15.00

ricotta salata, pangrattato, tomato sauce, polenta, pesto

Octopus

$20.00

roasted cauliflower, new potatoes, scallions, chorizo, roasted red pepper sauce

Broccoli Salad

$13.00

pickled shallots, red cabbage, parmigiano reggiano, champagne vinaigrette

Woodstack Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, shaved radish & fennel, crisp shallots, house vinaigrette

Rice Balls

$12.00

arborio rice, short rib, sweet peas, parmigiano reggiano, tomato sauce

Sausage & Peppers

$14.00

spicy long hot and roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, fingerling potatoes

Tuscan Ribs

$13.00

balsamic barbeque sauce

Kale Salad

$13.00

chopped farm egg, parmigiano reggiano, country bread croutons, charred lemon vinaigrette

Bibb Salad

$14.00

gorgonzola, pear, shaved radish, candied walnuts, honey poppy seed vinaigrette

Small Olives

$5.00

wood fired mixed olives, orange zest

Large Olives

$8.00

wood fired mixed olives, orange zest

Stracciatella Caprese

$14.00

soft stretched cheese, tomato soffritto, basil, evoo, sea salt, country bread

Beet Salad

$14.00

baby arugula, orange segments, shaved radish, pistachio, maple yogurt

Soup Sp Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Soup Sp Bowl

$10.00

App Sp

$12.00

Entrees ! (Lunch)

1/2 Pappardelle Bolognese

$15.00

wide ribbon-shaped egg pasta, beef, veal and pork ragú, ricotta, touch of cream, parmigiano reggiano

Full Pappardelle Bolognese

$25.00

wide ribbon-shaped egg pasta, beef, veal and pork ragú, ricotta, touch of cream, parmigiano reggiano

1/2 Rigatoni Norma

$15.00

tube-shaped pasta, ricotta salata, caramelized eggplant, garlic, basil, tomato sauce

Full Rigatoni Norma

$25.00

tube-shaped pasta, ricotta salata, caramelized eggplant, garlic, basil, tomato sauce

Chicken Panino

$14.00

all natural, local chicken breast, provolone, broccoli rabe, shaved fennel, cherry peppers, pesto aioli, baguette

1/2 Strozzapreti

$15.00

elongated, cavatelli-like pasta, sausage, pecorino romano, broccoli rabe, garlic, chile flakes, evoo

Full Strozzapreti

$25.00

elongated, cavatelli-like pasta, sausage, pecorino romano, broccoli rabe, garlic, chile flakes, evoo

1/2 Tagliatelle Proscuitto & Piselli

$15.00

thin ribbon-shaped egg pasta, prosciutto di parma, parmigiano reggiano, cream, sweet peas

Full Tagliatelle Proscuitto & Piselli

$25.00

thin ribbon-shaped egg pasta, prosciutto di parma, parmigiano reggiano, cream, sweet peas

Salmon Burger

$15.00

arugula, tomato, grilled scallions, caper-dill remoulade, brioche bun

1/2 Fall Gnocchi

$15.00

potato & ricotta dumplings, butternut squash purée, brown butter, sage, candied walnuts, nutmeg, grana padano

Full Fall Gnocchi

$25.00

potato & ricotta dumplings, butternut squash purée, brown butter, sage, candied walnuts, nutmeg, grana padano

1/2 Squid Ink Linguini

$15.00

long, thin pasta, gulf shrimp, nduja, tomato, chile flakes, pangrattato

Full Squid Ink Linguine

$25.00

long, thin pasta, gulf shrimp, nduja, tomato, chile flakes, pangrattato

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

flat iron steak, fontina, mushrooms, caramelized onions, calabrian chile aioli, baguette

1/2 Bucatini All Amatriciana

$15.00

thick spaghetti-like pasta, guanciale, pecorino romano, tomato, black pepper

Full Bucatini All Amatriciana

$25.00

thick spaghetti-like pasta, guanciale, pecorino romano, tomato, black pepper

1/2 Plain Risiotto

$12.00

Full Plain Risotto

$24.00

Lucas

$14.00

meatballs, parmigiano reggiano, spicy long hot pepper, tomato sauce, baguette

1/2 Rigatoni Tomato Sauce

$12.00

Full Rigatoni Tomato Sauce

$18.00

Stacked Burger

$16.00

8 oz beef patty, fior di latte mozzarella, caramelized onion, tomato soffritto, arugula, brioche bun

Schiacciata Sandwich

$16.00

Lunch Special

$12.00

choice of 1/2 panino and 1/2 soup or salad

Eggplant Panino

$13.00

eggplant, fior di latte mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic reduction, country bread

App Sp

$14.00

Pizza ! (Lunch)

Bader Sting

$20.00

Barese

$20.00

sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted tomatoes, fior di latte & wisconsin dry mozzarella, pecorino romano, garlic, evoo

Burrata Pizza

$21.00

roasted tomato, basil, burrata, pecorino romano, tomato sauce, arugula pesto, evoo

Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

shaved brussels sprouts, fior di latte mozzarella, pecorino romano, bechamel, black pepper

Calzone

$17.00

soppressata, fior di latte mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino romano, tomato sauce

Diavolo

$19.00

spicy soppressata, cherry tomatoes, calabrian chile, fior di latte mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce

Grandma

$16.00

fior di latte mozzarella, pecorino romano, pesto, garlic, tomato sauce, oregano

Hail to the Kale

$19.00

tuscan kale, roasted mushrooms, calabrian chiles, garlic, fontina, bechamel

Jersey Garden

$18.00

caramelized eggplant, fior di latte mozzarella, ricotta salata, garlic, basil, tomato sauce

Lasagna Pizza

$19.00

Lola

$19.00

guanciale, farm egg, leeks, pecorino romano, bechamel, truffle oil

Margherita

$15.00

fior di latte mozzarella, pecorino romano, basil, tomato sauce, evoo

Marinara

$12.00

(NO CHEESE) kalamata olives, garlic, basil, tomato sauce, oregano, evoo

Marmalata

$18.00

bacon marmalade, arugula, roasted tomatoes, fior di latte mozzarella

Nina

$19.00

breaded eggplant, spinach, fior di latte mozzarella, pecorino romano, garlic, basil, vodka sauce

Peppa Pig

$21.00

soppressata, pepperoni, sausage, bacon marmalade, peppadew peppers, fior di latte mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce

Popeye

$18.00

spinach, garlic, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, sea salt, evoo

Prosciutto

$21.00

prosciutto di parma, arugula, roasted tomatoes, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, evoo

Regular Pizza

$11.00

tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, pecorino romano

Say Cheese

$18.00

fior di latte mozzarella, gorgonzola, ricotta, pecorino romano, evoo

Seppe

$18.00

Tartufo

$19.00

roasted mushrooms, fior di latte mozzarella, fontina, truffle oil

D.O.P Margherita

$20.00

Porchetta Pizza

$20.00

Zucca Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Dessert ! (Lunch)

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

3 Scoop Ice Cream

$10.00

Cookies

$8.00

Budino

$9.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate cake

$10.00

Nutella Pizza

$11.00

fresh fruit, powdered sugar

Kids ! (Lunch)

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Regular Pizza

$11.00

tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, pecorino romano

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Kids Club Soda

$3.00

TO GO ! (Lunch)

Pizza Dough TO GO

$3.50

Qt Bolo TO GO

$25.00

Qt Vodka TO GO

$15.00

Qt Tomato Sauce TO GO

$10.00

Raw Pasta To Go

$5.00

TO GO Cola

$3.50

TO GO Diet Cola

$3.50

TO GO Ginger Ale

$3.50

TO GO QT Lemon Aid

$5.00

TO GO Root Beer

$3.50

TO GO Diet Root Beer

$3.50

TO GO Creme Soda

$3.50

TO GO Iced Tea

$3.50

TO GO Birch Beer

$3.50

TO GO Black Cherry

$3.50

TO GO Mex Sprite

$3.50

TO GO QT Arnold Palmer

$5.00

TO GO Club Soda

$3.50

TO GO Pint OJ

$12.00

TO GO 250 Pelegrino

$3.00

TO GO 750 Pelegrino

$6.00

TO GO 750 Aqua Pana

$6.00

TO GO Family Meal Package

$70.00

TO GO Pizza Kit for 4

$35.00Out of stock

TO GO Pizza Kit for 2

$20.00Out of stock

TO GO BAR ! (Lunch)

TO GO Growler Bottle

$9.00

TO GO Maine Lunch BTL

$8.00

TO GO 6pk Departed Soles

$18.00

TO GO 6pk Bit Burger

$15.00

TO GO 6pk Coors Lt

$10.00

TO GO 6pk Corona

$15.00

TO GO 6pk Miller Lt

$10.00

TO GO 16oz Red Sangria

$12.00

TO GO 32oz Red Sangria

$20.00

TO GO 16oz Cider Sangria

$12.00

TO GO 32oz Cider Sangria

$20.00

TO GO 16oz White Sangria

$12.00

TO GO 32 oz White Sangria

$20.00

TO GO Margarita

$18.00

TO GO POM Margarita

$18.00

TO GO Margarita Mix

$18.00

TO GO Martini

$20.00

TO GO Bloody Mary

$18.00

TO GO Grand Manhattan

$32.00

TO GO Old Fashoned

$20.00

TO GO Martini Gift Basket

$149.00

TO GO Manhatan Gift Basket

$149.00

TO GO Old Fashoned Gift Basket

$149.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

29 Route 46 East, Pine Brook, NJ 07058

