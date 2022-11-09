- Home
Wood Stack Pizza Kitchen - Pine Brook 29 Route 46 East
29 Route 46 East
Pine Brook, NJ 07058
Main ! (Lunch)
Small Olives
wood fired mixed olives, orange zest
Side Asparagus
Side Broccoli
GF Bread
Large Olives
wood fired mixed olives, orange zest
Side Brocli Rabb
Side Fries
Country Bread TO GO
Side Long Hot Peppers
Side Sweet Mashed Potato
Sliced Country Bread TO GO
Side Polenta
Side Saute Spinach
Baguette TO GO
Side Vodka Sauce
Side Tomato Sauce
Apps & Salads ! (Lunch)
Cup Minestrone
Burrata del Giorno
ask for daily set up
Crispy Sprouts
calabrian chile, agrodolce, sea salt
Crostini
(GRILLED SOURDOUGH BAGUETTE WITH RICOTTA)† - eggplant caponata - tomato soffritto, pine nuts - green olive tapenade
Maple Wings
herbed chicken wings, maple chile glaze, creamy gorgonzola dipping sauce
Bowl Minestrone
Meatballs
ricotta salata, pangrattato, tomato sauce, polenta, pesto
Octopus
roasted cauliflower, new potatoes, scallions, chorizo, roasted red pepper sauce
Broccoli Salad
pickled shallots, red cabbage, parmigiano reggiano, champagne vinaigrette
Woodstack Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, shaved radish & fennel, crisp shallots, house vinaigrette
Rice Balls
arborio rice, short rib, sweet peas, parmigiano reggiano, tomato sauce
Sausage & Peppers
spicy long hot and roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, fingerling potatoes
Tuscan Ribs
balsamic barbeque sauce
Kale Salad
chopped farm egg, parmigiano reggiano, country bread croutons, charred lemon vinaigrette
Bibb Salad
gorgonzola, pear, shaved radish, candied walnuts, honey poppy seed vinaigrette
Stracciatella Caprese
soft stretched cheese, tomato soffritto, basil, evoo, sea salt, country bread
Beet Salad
baby arugula, orange segments, shaved radish, pistachio, maple yogurt
Soup Sp Cup
Soup Sp Bowl
App Sp
Entrees ! (Lunch)
1/2 Pappardelle Bolognese
wide ribbon-shaped egg pasta, beef, veal and pork ragú, ricotta, touch of cream, parmigiano reggiano
Full Pappardelle Bolognese
wide ribbon-shaped egg pasta, beef, veal and pork ragú, ricotta, touch of cream, parmigiano reggiano
1/2 Rigatoni Norma
tube-shaped pasta, ricotta salata, caramelized eggplant, garlic, basil, tomato sauce
Full Rigatoni Norma
tube-shaped pasta, ricotta salata, caramelized eggplant, garlic, basil, tomato sauce
Chicken Panino
all natural, local chicken breast, provolone, broccoli rabe, shaved fennel, cherry peppers, pesto aioli, baguette
1/2 Strozzapreti
elongated, cavatelli-like pasta, sausage, pecorino romano, broccoli rabe, garlic, chile flakes, evoo
Full Strozzapreti
elongated, cavatelli-like pasta, sausage, pecorino romano, broccoli rabe, garlic, chile flakes, evoo
1/2 Tagliatelle Proscuitto & Piselli
thin ribbon-shaped egg pasta, prosciutto di parma, parmigiano reggiano, cream, sweet peas
Full Tagliatelle Proscuitto & Piselli
thin ribbon-shaped egg pasta, prosciutto di parma, parmigiano reggiano, cream, sweet peas
Salmon Burger
arugula, tomato, grilled scallions, caper-dill remoulade, brioche bun
1/2 Fall Gnocchi
potato & ricotta dumplings, butternut squash purée, brown butter, sage, candied walnuts, nutmeg, grana padano
Full Fall Gnocchi
potato & ricotta dumplings, butternut squash purée, brown butter, sage, candied walnuts, nutmeg, grana padano
1/2 Squid Ink Linguini
long, thin pasta, gulf shrimp, nduja, tomato, chile flakes, pangrattato
Full Squid Ink Linguine
long, thin pasta, gulf shrimp, nduja, tomato, chile flakes, pangrattato
Steak Sandwich
flat iron steak, fontina, mushrooms, caramelized onions, calabrian chile aioli, baguette
1/2 Bucatini All Amatriciana
thick spaghetti-like pasta, guanciale, pecorino romano, tomato, black pepper
Full Bucatini All Amatriciana
thick spaghetti-like pasta, guanciale, pecorino romano, tomato, black pepper
1/2 Plain Risiotto
Full Plain Risotto
Lucas
meatballs, parmigiano reggiano, spicy long hot pepper, tomato sauce, baguette
1/2 Rigatoni Tomato Sauce
Full Rigatoni Tomato Sauce
Stacked Burger
8 oz beef patty, fior di latte mozzarella, caramelized onion, tomato soffritto, arugula, brioche bun
Schiacciata Sandwich
Lunch Special
choice of 1/2 panino and 1/2 soup or salad
Eggplant Panino
eggplant, fior di latte mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic reduction, country bread
Pizza ! (Lunch)
Bader Sting
Barese
sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted tomatoes, fior di latte & wisconsin dry mozzarella, pecorino romano, garlic, evoo
Burrata Pizza
roasted tomato, basil, burrata, pecorino romano, tomato sauce, arugula pesto, evoo
Cacio e Pepe
shaved brussels sprouts, fior di latte mozzarella, pecorino romano, bechamel, black pepper
Calzone
soppressata, fior di latte mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino romano, tomato sauce
Diavolo
spicy soppressata, cherry tomatoes, calabrian chile, fior di latte mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce
Grandma
fior di latte mozzarella, pecorino romano, pesto, garlic, tomato sauce, oregano
Hail to the Kale
tuscan kale, roasted mushrooms, calabrian chiles, garlic, fontina, bechamel
Jersey Garden
caramelized eggplant, fior di latte mozzarella, ricotta salata, garlic, basil, tomato sauce
Lasagna Pizza
Lola
guanciale, farm egg, leeks, pecorino romano, bechamel, truffle oil
Margherita
fior di latte mozzarella, pecorino romano, basil, tomato sauce, evoo
Marinara
(NO CHEESE) kalamata olives, garlic, basil, tomato sauce, oregano, evoo
Marmalata
bacon marmalade, arugula, roasted tomatoes, fior di latte mozzarella
Nina
breaded eggplant, spinach, fior di latte mozzarella, pecorino romano, garlic, basil, vodka sauce
Peppa Pig
soppressata, pepperoni, sausage, bacon marmalade, peppadew peppers, fior di latte mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce
Popeye
spinach, garlic, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, sea salt, evoo
Prosciutto
prosciutto di parma, arugula, roasted tomatoes, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, evoo
Regular Pizza
tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, pecorino romano
Say Cheese
fior di latte mozzarella, gorgonzola, ricotta, pecorino romano, evoo
Seppe
Tartufo
roasted mushrooms, fior di latte mozzarella, fontina, truffle oil
D.O.P Margherita
Porchetta Pizza
Zucca Pizza
Dessert ! (Lunch)
Kids ! (Lunch)
TO GO ! (Lunch)
Pizza Dough TO GO
Qt Bolo TO GO
Qt Vodka TO GO
Qt Tomato Sauce TO GO
Raw Pasta To Go
TO GO Cola
TO GO Diet Cola
TO GO Ginger Ale
TO GO QT Lemon Aid
TO GO Root Beer
TO GO Diet Root Beer
TO GO Creme Soda
TO GO Iced Tea
TO GO Birch Beer
TO GO Black Cherry
TO GO Mex Sprite
TO GO QT Arnold Palmer
TO GO Club Soda
TO GO Pint OJ
TO GO 250 Pelegrino
TO GO 750 Pelegrino
TO GO 750 Aqua Pana
TO GO Family Meal Package
TO GO Pizza Kit for 4
TO GO Pizza Kit for 2
TO GO BAR ! (Lunch)
TO GO Growler Bottle
TO GO Maine Lunch BTL
TO GO 6pk Departed Soles
TO GO 6pk Bit Burger
TO GO 6pk Coors Lt
TO GO 6pk Corona
TO GO 6pk Miller Lt
TO GO 16oz Red Sangria
TO GO 32oz Red Sangria
TO GO 16oz Cider Sangria
TO GO 32oz Cider Sangria
TO GO 16oz White Sangria
TO GO 32 oz White Sangria
TO GO Margarita
TO GO POM Margarita
TO GO Margarita Mix
TO GO Martini
TO GO Bloody Mary
TO GO Grand Manhattan
TO GO Old Fashoned
TO GO Martini Gift Basket
TO GO Manhatan Gift Basket
TO GO Old Fashoned Gift Basket
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
29 Route 46 East, Pine Brook, NJ 07058