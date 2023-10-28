Bars & Lounges
Chicken
Ye Rustic Inn 1831 N Hillhurst Ave
1,408 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1831 N Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bacari Silverlake - Bacari - Silverlake
No Reviews
3626 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Los Angeles
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Los Feliz
4.5 • 1,867
1954 Hillhurst Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurant
Jamba - 000425 - Hollywood & Western
4.4 • 616
5453 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurant