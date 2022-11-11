Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zoftig Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

57 Montgomery Dr

Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast All Day

Egg Wrap

$13.50

Three eggs scrambled with roasted potatoes, onions, & three additions of your choice. Wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

House made English muffin, two fried eggs, cheddar cheese

Egg Scramble

$13.50

Three eggs scrambled with roasted potatoes, onions, & three addtions of your choice

Beverages

Revive Kombucha

$3.00

Health-Ade Kombucha

$4.99

CLEAN Yerba Mate

$3.25

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

San Pelligrino

$2.00

Black Iced Tea

$2.00

Decaf Mint Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.00

Orangina

$2.00

Juice Box

$1.75

CBD Drink

$5.00

Fiji Water

$2.00

Large San Pell

$3.50

Coffee/Hot Tea

Espresso

$3.25

Saint Frank Coffee

Cappuccino

$4.00

Saint Frank Coffee

Latte

Saint Frank Coffee

Americano

Saint Frank Coffee

Macchiato

$4.00

Saint Frank Coffee

Mocha

Saint Frank Coffee

Hot Cocoa

Hot Tea

$3.00

Regular Drip

$3.00+

Saint Frank Coffee

Chai Latte

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Zoftig is a family owned breakfast, lunch, dinner, and catering spot with a full espresso bar, serving baked goods, quick breakfast, made-to-order sandwiches, salads, bowls and wraps in a casual, fun atmosphere. Order at the counter or order online and pick it up. Plenty of seating. Fresh ingredients to fuel your day. For people who live to eat AND/OR eat to live.

Website

Location

57 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zoftig Eatery - Catering - 57 Montgomery Drive
orange starNo Reviews
57 Montgomery Drive Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Tri-Tip Trolley
orange starNo Reviews
1165 Montgomery Drive Santa Rosa, CA 95405
View restaurantnext
KANCHA
orange starNo Reviews
643 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
El Coqui Puerto Rican Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
400 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Mi Ranchito - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
620 Fifth St Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
NY Pie - 65 Brookwood Ave
orange starNo Reviews
65 Brookwood Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa

Russian River Brewing
orange star4.0 • 3,251
725 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
orange star4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000533 - Mendocino Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 1,587
2360 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurantnext
Union Hotel Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,458
280 Mission Blvd. Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Belly Left Coast - 523 4th st
orange star4.2 • 1,421
523 4th st Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Cozy Plum Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,308
1899 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Rosa
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Healdsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston