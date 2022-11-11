Zoftig Eatery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Zoftig is a family owned breakfast, lunch, dinner, and catering spot with a full espresso bar, serving baked goods, quick breakfast, made-to-order sandwiches, salads, bowls and wraps in a casual, fun atmosphere. Order at the counter or order online and pick it up. Plenty of seating. Fresh ingredients to fuel your day. For people who live to eat AND/OR eat to live.
Location
57 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zoftig Eatery - Catering - 57 Montgomery Drive
No Reviews
57 Montgomery Drive Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa
Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurant
Jamba - 000533 - Mendocino Marketplace
4.6 • 1,587
2360 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurant