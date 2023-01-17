Zulas Restaurant 982 N Grand Ave
982 N Grand Ave
Nogales, AZ 85621
Lunch Appetizers
Lunch Mexican Food
CHIMICHANGA BEEF OR CHICKEN
Giant flour tortilla, stuffed with your choice of our home made beef machaca or chicken. Fried to a golden brown, topped with lettuce, tomatos onion and cheese. Includes Rice & beans.
CHIMICHANGA BEEF OR CHICKEN ENCHILADA STYLE
Giant flour tortilla, stuffed with your choice of our home made beef machaca or chicken. Fried to a golden brown, smothered in our home made enchilada sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatos onion and cheese. Includes Rice & beans.
ENCHILADAS BEEF OR CHICKEN
Three corn tortillas, rolled with our home made beef machaca or chicken. Cooked with our home made enchilada sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese. served with beans, rice & salsa
CHEESE ENCHILADAS
Three corn tortillas, rolled with cheese. Cooked with our home made enchilada sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese. served with beans, rice & salsa
COMBINATION PLATE
One hard shell taco filled with our home made beef machaca, one cheese enchilada & one chicken chimichanga. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & cheese. Served with beans, rice & salsa
TACOS BEEF OR CHICKEN
Three hard shell beef taco, filled with our home made beef machaca or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & cheese. Served with beans, rice & salsa
TOASTADAS
Two hard shell tostadas layered with beans and either our home made beef machaca or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & cheese. Served with salsa
CARNE MACHACA
Our home made beef machaca, Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & cheese. Served with tortillas, beans, rice & salsa
CHILES RELLENOS DE QUESO
Two cheese stuffed anahaim chiles, wrapped in an egg batter and covered on our warm ranchero salsa. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & cheese. Served with tortillas, beans, rice & salsa
CARNE ASADA TAMPIQUENA Arechera
Arrachera steak covered with an anaheim chili and served with a cheese enchilada. With lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with tortillas, beans, rice & salsa and your choice of soup or salad
Lunch Soup
Tortilla Soup Queso Blanco Cup
Home made chicken broth soup served with corn tortilla strips, avocado and cheese
Tortilla Soup Queso Blanco Bowl
Home made chicken broth soup served with corn tortilla strips, avocado and cheese
BEEF VEGETABLE SOUP Cup
Homemade beef broth and a blend of mixed vegetables and beef
BEEF VEGETABLE SOUP Bowl
Homemade beef broth and a blend of mixed vegetables and beef
Lunch Salads
GREEK SALAD
Romain lettuce salad with, fetta cheese, kalamanta olives, red onion. Greek salad dressing
Debs Chopped Salad
Romain lettuce chopped with chicken brest, sharp white cheddar cheese, peas, garbanzo beans, black olives, chopped carrots tomatos cucumber and red onion. tossed in our hose dressing
Cobb Salad
Romain lettuce salad with, grilled chicken, baccon, blue cheese and egg serves with our house dressing
Tuna Salad on Greens
Romain lettuce salad w/ tuna salad tomatos kalamanta olives, cucumbers and carrots. House Dressing
Arugula Salad
Salad, Side
Small Romain lettuce salad
Lunch Burgers & Sandwiches
ZULA BURGER DELUX
Zulas World-Famous grilled burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato pickles and mayonaise. Served on a sesame seeded bun w/ french fries
TITAS BURGER
This grilled burger topped with Swiss cheese & Bacon, lettuce, tomato & thousand Island dressing. Served on a sesame seeded bun w/ french fries
MUSHROOM BURGER
This grilled burger topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce & tomato. Served on a sesame seeded bun w/ french fries
PATTY MELT
This grilled burger topped with Swiss & American cheese, grilled onions. Served on a grilled rye bread w/ french fries
Veggie Burger
CHICKEN BURGER
Grilled boneless chicken breast, topped with Swiss cheese, roasted green chili served on a sesame seeded bun with lettuce, tomato pickles and mayonaise w/ french fries.
CHICKEN CLUB SANDWICH
Grilled boneless chicken breast, topped with Swiss cheese, Bacon, served on a sesame seeded bun with lettuce, tomato and mayonaise w/ french fries.
Grilled Cheese
Sharp Cheddar Grilled between your choice of bread
BLT
Black pepper bacon w/ lettuce, tomato and mayonaise on toasted brioche
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
Zulas albacore tuna salad, lettuce & tomato served on Sourdough
Low Calorie Specials
Mexican Breakfast
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Two eggs served on a chrispy tostada with our Ranchero Sauce and a side of refried breans, flour tortillas and salsa
CHORIZO & EGGS
Two eggs served with our homemade chorizo a side of refried breans, flour tortillas and salsaTwo Eggs served on a chrispy tostada with our Ranchero Sauce and a side of refried breans,flour tortillas and salsa
MACHACA & EGGS
Two eggs served with our homemade beef machaca a side of refried breans, flour tortillas and salsa
SCRAMBLED EGGS MEXICAN STYLE
CHILAQUILES W BEANS
Crispy corn tortillas saturated with red chili sauce and cheese serves with a side a beans
CHILAQUILES W BEANS & 2 EGGS
Two eggs served with crispy corn tortillas saturated with red chili sauce and cheese serves with a side a beans
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs
HAM STEAK AND EGGS (2)
Two eggs served with a grilled 6oz bone-in ham, hashbrowns & toast
SAUSAGE (3) & EGGS (2)
Two eggs served with 3 large sausages, hashbrowns & toast
BACCON (3) & EGGS (2)
Two eggs served with thick peppered bacon, hash browns & toast
EGGS ANY STYLE (2)
Two eggs served with, hash browns & toast
Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
Two egg omelette filled with cheddar cheese, hash browns and toast
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Two egg omelette filled with ham, onions and bell peppers served with hash browns and toast
Denver Omelette
Two egg omelette filled with ham, onions and bell peppers served with hash browns and toast
Mushroom Omelette
Two egg omelette filled with caramelized mushroom and swiss cheese served with hash browns and toast
Greek Omelette
Two egg omelette filled with feta cheese, pimientos, bell peppers and kalamata olive served with hash browns and toast
Pancakes, French Toast & Waffles
Farm Breakfast
Two buttermilk blueberry pancakes, two eggs, and a choice of bacon or sausage two pcs.
French Toast w/ Maple Syrup
Brioche soaked in custard and grilled to a perfect golden brown, served with maple syrup & whipped butter
Pancakes w/ Maple Syrup
Buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup & whipped butter
Blueberry Pancakes w/ Maple Syrup
Buttermilk pancakes and blueberries served with maple syrup & whipped butter
Belgian Waffle w/ Maple Syrup
Buttermilk Belgian waffle served with maple syrup and whipped butter
Belgian Waffle & Pecans w/ Maple Syrup
Buttermilk and pecan Belgian waffle served with maple syrup and whipped butter
Biscuit & Gravy w/ Chorizo
Lox & Bagel
Breakfast Sides
Juice & Milk
Milkshakes
Pie
Whole Pie
Burger, Sandwiches & Mexican Food
Plain Zula Burger
A plain version of our classic burger, topped with American cheese, on a sesame bun served with French fries
Breaded Chicken Tenders
Classic Chicken Tenders served with French Fries
Grilled Cheese
Traditional grilled cheese sandwich made on grilled white toast and American cheese. served with French Fries
Childrens Cheese Enchilada
One cheese enchilada served with refried beans
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Homemade refried beans and cheddar cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla
Plain Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with cheddar cheese
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
982 N Grand Ave, Nogales, AZ 85621
