Zulas Restaurant 982 N Grand Ave

review star

No reviews yet

982 N Grand Ave

Nogales, AZ 85621

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Lunch Appetizers

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.50

QUESADILLA W BEANS & GREEN CHILE

$6.50

Flower Tortilla Stuffed w/ Cheese, Beans & Green Chili

QUESADILLA W BEANS & Chorizo

$7.50

Flower Tortilla Stuffed w/ Cheese, Beans, Green Chili & Chorizo

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$6.50

ONION RINGS

$5.50

FRENCH FRIES

$5.50

Whole Beans or Refied Beans

$3.50

Lunch Mexican Food

CHIMICHANGA BEEF OR CHICKEN

$12.95

Giant flour tortilla, stuffed with your choice of our home made beef machaca or chicken. Fried to a golden brown, topped with lettuce, tomatos onion and cheese. Includes Rice & beans.

CHIMICHANGA BEEF OR CHICKEN ENCHILADA STYLE

$13.50

Giant flour tortilla, stuffed with your choice of our home made beef machaca or chicken. Fried to a golden brown, smothered in our home made enchilada sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatos onion and cheese. Includes Rice & beans.

ENCHILADAS BEEF OR CHICKEN

$12.50

Three corn tortillas, rolled with our home made beef machaca or chicken. Cooked with our home made enchilada sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese. served with beans, rice & salsa

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$10.95

Three corn tortillas, rolled with cheese. Cooked with our home made enchilada sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese. served with beans, rice & salsa

COMBINATION PLATE

$12.95

One hard shell taco filled with our home made beef machaca, one cheese enchilada & one chicken chimichanga. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & cheese. Served with beans, rice & salsa

TACOS BEEF OR CHICKEN

$12.95

Three hard shell beef taco, filled with our home made beef machaca or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & cheese. Served with beans, rice & salsa

TOASTADAS

$12.95

Two hard shell tostadas layered with beans and either our home made beef machaca or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & cheese. Served with salsa

CARNE MACHACA

$12.95

Our home made beef machaca, Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & cheese. Served with tortillas, beans, rice & salsa

CHILES RELLENOS DE QUESO

$12.50

Two cheese stuffed anahaim chiles, wrapped in an egg batter and covered on our warm ranchero salsa. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & cheese. Served with tortillas, beans, rice & salsa

CARNE ASADA TAMPIQUENA Arechera

$21.95

Arrachera steak covered with an anaheim chili and served with a cheese enchilada. With lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with tortillas, beans, rice & salsa and your choice of soup or salad

Lunch Soup

Tortilla Soup Queso Blanco Cup

$4.00

Home made chicken broth soup served with corn tortilla strips, avocado and cheese

Tortilla Soup Queso Blanco Bowl

$6.50

Home made chicken broth soup served with corn tortilla strips, avocado and cheese

BEEF VEGETABLE SOUP Cup

$4.00

Homemade beef broth and a blend of mixed vegetables and beef

BEEF VEGETABLE SOUP Bowl

$6.50

Homemade beef broth and a blend of mixed vegetables and beef

Lunch Salads

GREEK SALAD

$13.50

Romain lettuce salad with, fetta cheese, kalamanta olives, red onion. Greek salad dressing

Debs Chopped Salad

$13.50

Romain lettuce chopped with chicken brest, sharp white cheddar cheese, peas, garbanzo beans, black olives, chopped carrots tomatos cucumber and red onion. tossed in our hose dressing

Cobb Salad

$13.50

Romain lettuce salad with, grilled chicken, baccon, blue cheese and egg serves with our house dressing

Tuna Salad on Greens

$12.50

Romain lettuce salad w/ tuna salad tomatos kalamanta olives, cucumbers and carrots. House Dressing

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Salad, Side

$3.75

Small Romain lettuce salad

Lunch Burgers & Sandwiches

ZULA BURGER DELUX

$10.50

Zulas World-Famous grilled burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato pickles and mayonaise. Served on a sesame seeded bun w/ french fries

TITAS BURGER

$11.50

This grilled burger topped with Swiss cheese & Bacon, lettuce, tomato & thousand Island dressing. Served on a sesame seeded bun w/ french fries

MUSHROOM BURGER

$11.50

This grilled burger topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce & tomato. Served on a sesame seeded bun w/ french fries

PATTY MELT

$12.50

This grilled burger topped with Swiss & American cheese, grilled onions. Served on a grilled rye bread w/ french fries

Veggie Burger

$11.50

CHICKEN BURGER

$12.00

Grilled boneless chicken breast, topped with Swiss cheese, roasted green chili served on a sesame seeded bun with lettuce, tomato pickles and mayonaise w/ french fries.

CHICKEN CLUB SANDWICH

$12.50

Grilled boneless chicken breast, topped with Swiss cheese, Bacon, served on a sesame seeded bun with lettuce, tomato and mayonaise w/ french fries.

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Sharp Cheddar Grilled between your choice of bread

BLT

$11.50

Black pepper bacon w/ lettuce, tomato and mayonaise on toasted brioche

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$12.00

Zulas albacore tuna salad, lettuce & tomato served on Sourdough

Low Calorie Specials

Ground Beef Steak

$12.00

Boneless Skinless Chicken Brest

$12.50

Ham Steak

$12.50

Mexican Breakfast

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$9.25

Two eggs served on a chrispy tostada with our Ranchero Sauce and a side of refried breans, flour tortillas and salsa

CHORIZO & EGGS

$10.25

Two eggs served with our homemade chorizo a side of refried breans, flour tortillas and salsaTwo Eggs served on a chrispy tostada with our Ranchero Sauce and a side of refried breans,flour tortillas and salsa

MACHACA & EGGS

$10.25

Two eggs served with our homemade beef machaca a side of refried breans, flour tortillas and salsa

SCRAMBLED EGGS MEXICAN STYLE

$8.50

CHILAQUILES W BEANS

$8.50

Crispy corn tortillas saturated with red chili sauce and cheese serves with a side a beans

CHILAQUILES W BEANS & 2 EGGS

$9.95

Two eggs served with crispy corn tortillas saturated with red chili sauce and cheese serves with a side a beans

Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Eggs

HAM STEAK AND EGGS (2)

$10.95

Two eggs served with a grilled 6oz bone-in ham, hashbrowns & toast

SAUSAGE (3) & EGGS (2)

$8.95

Two eggs served with 3 large sausages, hashbrowns & toast

BACCON (3) & EGGS (2)

$8.95

Two eggs served with thick peppered bacon, hash browns & toast

EGGS ANY STYLE (2)

$7.95

Two eggs served with, hash browns & toast

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$8.95

Two egg omelette filled with cheddar cheese, hash browns and toast

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$9.50

Two egg omelette filled with ham, onions and bell peppers served with hash browns and toast

Denver Omelette

$9.95

Two egg omelette filled with ham, onions and bell peppers served with hash browns and toast

Mushroom Omelette

$9.95

Two egg omelette filled with caramelized mushroom and swiss cheese served with hash browns and toast

Greek Omelette

$10.50

Two egg omelette filled with feta cheese, pimientos, bell peppers and kalamata olive served with hash browns and toast

Pancakes, French Toast & Waffles

Farm Breakfast

$8.95

Two buttermilk blueberry pancakes, two eggs, and a choice of bacon or sausage two pcs.

French Toast w/ Maple Syrup

$7.95

Brioche soaked in custard and grilled to a perfect golden brown, served with maple syrup & whipped butter

Pancakes w/ Maple Syrup

$6.95

Buttermilk pancakes served with maple syrup & whipped butter

Blueberry Pancakes w/ Maple Syrup

$7.95

Buttermilk pancakes and blueberries served with maple syrup & whipped butter

Belgian Waffle w/ Maple Syrup

$6.95

Buttermilk Belgian waffle served with maple syrup and whipped butter

Belgian Waffle & Pecans w/ Maple Syrup

$7.50

Buttermilk and pecan Belgian waffle served with maple syrup and whipped butter

Biscuit & Gravy w/ Chorizo

$8.00

Hot Cereal

OATMEAL W MILK

$6.50

CREAM OF WHEAT W MILK

$6.00

Lox & Bagel

Lox & Bagel

$14.00

Breakfast Sides

ONE EGG

$1.95

BACON (2)

$3.25

SAUSAGE (3)

$3.00

HAM STEAK

$6.95

HASBROWNS

$3.50

TOAST

$2.50

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.50

Bagel

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

COFFEE

$2.50

BREWED DECAF

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.95

ICE TEA

$2.95

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.95

Juice & Milk

CHOCOLATE MILK SMALL

$2.50

CHOCOLATE MILK LARGE

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice Medium

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice Large

$4.50

MILK SMALL

$2.50

MILK LARGE

$3.50

Soda

Arnald Palmer

$2.95

Soda

$2.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$2.50

Milkshakes

Milk Shake

$2.95

Pie

Apple Pie with Cinnamon Sauce

$5.25

Pecan Pie

$6.50

Banana Cream Pie w/ Toasted Coconut Crust

$5.25

Coconut Cram Pie

$5.25

Chocolate Cream Pie

$5.25

Lemon Meringue Pie

$5.25

Whole Pie

Apple Pie W Sauce

$21.00

Pecan Pie

$24.00

Banana Ceram Pie w Toasted Coconut Crust

$24.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$21.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$21.00

Burger, Sandwiches & Mexican Food

Plain Zula Burger

$9.95

A plain version of our classic burger, topped with American cheese, on a sesame bun served with French fries

Breaded Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Classic Chicken Tenders served with French Fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Traditional grilled cheese sandwich made on grilled white toast and American cheese. served with French Fries

Childrens Cheese Enchilada

$6.95

One cheese enchilada served with refried beans

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$4.95

Homemade refried beans and cheddar cheese wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla

Plain Quesadilla

$4.95

Grilled flour tortilla with cheddar cheese

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 am
