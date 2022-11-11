Zuzul Coastal Cuisine
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Like the deep, blue Oaxacan spring that is our namesake, Zuzul Coastal Cuisine invites guests to enjoy the bounty and beauty of the natural world. From carefully sourcing the finest seasonal, responsibly harvested seafood to working with local farmers and purveyors to select the best locally raised meats and produce, Chef Gabriel Balderas and team aim to provide an unparalleled dining experience in a warm and welcoming setting.
1370 East 70th Street, Shreveport, LA 71105
