Zuzul Coastal Cuisine

Appetizers

Calamari

$17.00

Ceviche

$18.00

Charbroil oysters

$18.00

Crab Cake

$20.00

Crab dip

$22.00

Crab Guacamole

$21.00

Crusted tomato

$12.00

Fish Collars

$14.00

Guac no crab

$15.00

Jamon Iberico app

$12.00

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Okra

$12.00

Pesto Burrata

$16.00

Potatoes Zuzul

$16.00

Roasted Beets

$12.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$14.00

Shrimp

Soft shell crab

$28.00

Stuffed Squash Bloss

$25.00

Tuna sashimi

$22.00

Tuna Tostada

$17.00

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Hearts of romaine, caesar dressing, croutons, cured tomatoes, shaved parmesan

Chicken & Vegetable Chowder

$8.00

Chicken, cream, bacon, potato, mirepoix, corn

Soup Of The Day

$8.00

Winter Veg Salad

$15.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$14.00

Winter Vegetable Salad

$15.00

Arugula and spring mix, sesame vinaigrette, fresh radish, queso fresco

Dessert

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$10.00

Panna Cotta

$10.00

Chocolate Pot de Creme

$9.00

Lemon Tart

$12.00

Entrees (On-line)

Seared Tuna Steak

$40.00

Yellowfin tuna, basmati rice, kale, seaweed salad, teriyaki

Diver Scallops

$55.00

Cauliflower rice, fava beans, lemon beurre blanc

Grilled Octopus

$26.00

Potato puree, seasonal veggies, habanero aioli

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Atlantic cod tail, fries, tartar sauce

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Louisiana gulf shrimp, heirloom grits, verjus, cheese, bacon-demi

44 Farms Filet Mignon

$58.00

Prime tenderloin, potato puree, grilled asparagus, beef jus

44 Farms New York Strip

$60.00

Prime New York Strip, homemade truffle fries, beef jus

Seared Duck Breast

$38.00

Fig-balsamic reduction, sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts

Grilled Chicken

$26.00

Potato puree, seasonal vegetables, chorizo butter

Crispy Fried Chicken

$26.00

Boneless chicken breast, dijon sauce, fried leeks

Beet Poke Bowl

$26.00

Ginger marinated beets, basmati rice, seaweed salad, furikaki

Sides

Add chicken breast

$10.00

Add crameat

$12.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Openfood seafood

$3.00

Side Bok Choy

$6.00

Side Brussels

$8.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Grill Asparagus

$6.00

Side rice

$4.99

Side shrimp

$10.00

Side toast

$2.00

Side veggies

$6.00

Sweet potatoes

$4.99

Brunch

French Toast

$15.00

Coastal Omelette

$22.00

Brunch Burger

$16.00

Shrimp grits

$24.00

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Louisiana gulf shrimp, heirloom grits, verjus, cheese, bacon-demi

Entrees

Grilled Fish Of The Day

$25.00

Basmati rice, sautéed vegetables, mushroom ragout citrus butter

Steak Frittes

$29.00

Prime hanger steak au jus, truffled fries

Grilled Fish Salad

$26.00

Wild caught fish on a bed of roasted sweet potato, cauliflower, beets & French radishes with mixed greens, fried leeks and sesame vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Potato puree, bell pepper, green beans, chorizo butter

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Atlantic cod tail, fries, tartar sauce

Lunch Filet

$29.00

Lunch Crispy Chicken

$20.00

Sandwiches

Burger

$14.00

Chicken sandwich

$13.00

Cuban Sandwich

$12.00

Fish Sand

$12.00

Spicy Shrimp Sandwich

$13.00

Wild Mushroom Sandwich

$13.00

Crab cake sand

$25.00

Salmon Burger

$16.00

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Tuna BLT

$30.00

DRINKS

Aqua panna

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced tea

$2.50

Juice

$4.00

Kombucha

$7.00

Large Peligrino

$6.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Mocktail

$7.00

Pellegrino

$4.50

Premium Upgrade

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Tepache

$6.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Water btl

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken - Grilled

$8.00

Kids Chicken - Fried

$8.00

Kids Fish Fingers

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Fruit Plate

$9.00
