Oso Restaurant

Coastal Food from Alabama to Mexico. Come on in and enjoy!

5749 Bay La Launch Ave

Popular Items

Hamburger$8.00
Blackened Fish Burrito$14.00
Shrimp POBOY$12.00
Burger$11.00
Tuna Bowl$18.00
fries$4.00
Quesadilla$11.00
Cup Gumbo$7.00
Fish Taco$12.00
Chicken Strips$8.00
Location

Orange Beach AL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
