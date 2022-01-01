Go
Toast

Papa Gyros

Come in and enjoy!

2045 Cleveland Ave NW • $$

Avg 4.4 (788 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$3.59
Authentic Gyro$8.89
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki sauce
Gyro Platter$17.89
Two pitas, lots of flame broiled gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, onions & tomatoes
Chicken Pita$8.89
Served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, & tzatziki sauce
Tzatziki Sauce$0.60
Gyro Grecian Salad Large$10.89
Our hand carved flame broiled gyro meat on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
Gyro Supreme$9.29
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki sauce with feta cheese
Rice$3.29
Pita Bread$0.99
Chicken Grecian Salad$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2045 Cleveland Ave NW

Canton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Willow Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bender's Tavern

No reviews yet

Located in the historic district of downtown Canton, Bender’s Tavern offers its customers an elegant, relaxing atmosphere where one can enjoy fine food, cocktails, wine and craft beer. Bender’s has been satisfying customers with culinary classics, drink and hospitality since 1902. Today, we continue our long tradition by offering only the highest quality seafood fresh from Foley Fish in Boston, Mass.
If you are looking for beef, Bender’s Tavern consistently serves Prime Cuts of beef. Known nationally for the extensive and moderately priced wine list, The Jacob family years of experience tasting and selecting wines will certainly impress your palate.

Tugboat's Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

THB

No reviews yet

4301 Whipple Avenue NW, Canton, OH, 44718

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston