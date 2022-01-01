Go
Pappas Restaurant

Preserving the honor of old-world Greek recipes and hospitality, and marrying them with the influence of quality, contemporary Mediterranean cuisine, to achieve the delicate fusion of tradition and innovation.
Originally founded by Angelo Pappas, Pappas Restaurant and 12 Islands Restaurant are celebrating their 47th year. Angelo is turning Pappas Restaurant’s reputation for delicious dining over to a new generation. In an effort to keep the family restaurant within the family, Angelo’s son Chris has taken over as owner and general manager of Pappas Restaurant, while dad takes a step back to greet and interact with customers during his retirement.

1130 N. MAIN STREET

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Toast Sampler$10.49
Two French toast, two eggs any style, bacon, & sausage links.
Fish & Chips$14.29
Beer battered Alaskan cod & tartar sauce. We recommend French fries as a side.
Chicken Tender Basket$12.29
Served with BBQ, Ranch, Buffalo, or Honey Mustard.
Pancakes$6.79
Four pancakes. Add bacon, sausage links, sausage patties, chicken sausage links, or ham off the bone. $2.99
Chicken Pita$10.29
Grilled chicken breast, mushroom, sautéed onion, green pepper, tomato, & melted Mozzarella. Served with cucumber sauce.
Lemon Rice Soup (Quart)$10.99
The Julienne$11.29
Ham, roasted turkey, Swiss, tomato, cucumber, iceberg, & romaine. Served with your choice of dressing.
Turkey Bacon Triple Decker$10.59
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on toasted white.
Gyro Sandwhich$9.69
Sliced gyros, tomato, red onion, & cucumber sauce. Add feta. ¢ .75
Lemon Rice Soup (Bowl)$4.29
Location

1130 N. MAIN STREET

CROWN POINT IN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
