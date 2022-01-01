Go
Pastabilities

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA • SANDWICHES

167 McHenry Rd • $

Avg 4.6 (552 reviews)

Popular Items

Fettucicine$8.49
Spaghetti$8.49
Meatballs$3.49
"Killer" Chicken Parm Sandwhich$9.99
Mozzarella and Red Sauce on Garlic Bread
Mostaccioli$8.49
Angel Hair$8.49
Cheese Ravioli$9.49
Garlic Bread$1.99
Bowtie$8.49
Cheese Lasagna$11.99
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

167 McHenry Rd

Buffalo Grove IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
