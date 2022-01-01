Go
Toast

Pastiche Fine Desserts

Delicious Desserts!

92 SPRUCE STREET • $$

Avg 4.6 (2560 reviews)

Popular Items

10" Carrot Cake$55.00
A moist carrot cake made with coconut, walnuts, carrots, pineapple, and finished with a cream cheese frosting. Temper approximately 1-2 hours before serving. Serves 16-18 pp.
Cheddar Chive Scone$3.95
A savory, buttery scone with fresh cheddar cheese and chives, and a sprinkle of black pepper! Only 1-2 types of scone is made per day.
Maple Walnut Scone$3.95
Walnut scone glazed with a sweet maple icing. Only 1-2 types of scone is available each day.
Cranberry Orange Scone$3.95
Cranberries and a hint of orange. Only 1-2 types of scone is available each day.
11" Fresh Fruit Tart$55.00
Serves 8-10 pp. Seasonal fruit and vanilla custard in a butter tart shell. Available for pick up after 10 am! Keep chilled, best served within 1 day.
Small Cookie Basket$24.00
1.25 lbs. approximately 25 assorted cookies: Almond biscotti, chocolate Chip, Russian tea cakes, chocolate walnut truffles, currant walnut rugelach & lemon squares. Wrapped in cello & a ribbon.
Lemon Ginger Scone$3.95
Only 1-2 types of scones available each day.
Lemon Poppy Scone$3.95
Only 1-2 types of scone is available each day.
Currant Walnut Scone$3.95
Classic buttermilk scone with currants and walnut. Only 1-2 types of scone is available each day. Please order at least a day in advance.
Almond Biscotti
Approximately 20 cookies in a lb. If ordered for same day pick up, they come prepackaged in 1/2 lb units.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Table Service
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

92 SPRUCE STREET

Providence RI

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pianta LLC

No reviews yet

100% Vegan Dine-In and Takeout Restaurant

Bucktown

No reviews yet

Take-Out Chicken and Fish Joint on the West Side of Providence

Maria's Cucina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pane e Vino Ristorante

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston