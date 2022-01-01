Go
Peka Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

TAPAS

304 Washington st • $$

Avg 4.7 (156 reviews)

Popular Items

Mazorca de Liliana$10.50
Roasted corn with Colombian cheese and cream. Grilled street corn without the cob.
Pabellon Crillo$22.50
The most traditional Venezuelan dish! Carne Mechada, white rice, black beans, and sweet plantains.
Vicky's Chicken$21.00
Our famous half roasted chicken served with chorizo, black bean rice, yuca, and plantains.
Las Arepas de Katy
The traditional “bread” from Venezuela, stuffed with your choice of filling. This is Katy’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner- it makes her proud of where we come from.
Los Tacos de Guadalupe$4.50
Fish- Mahi-Mahi, garlic aioli, spicy cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese
Steak- Grilled skirt steak, cherry tomatoes, onion, jalapeño
Carnitas- Tomatillo salsa, red onions, cotija cheese
Shrimp- black beans, roasted corn, red pepper sauce
Veggie- Corn, yellow squash, zucchini, jicama
Andres’ Empanadas$5.75
Fried Turnovers made with corn dough. Served with Chimichurri sauce.
Pupusas de Chera$9.00
Corn cakes stuffed with chicken, pork, and cheese. Served with cabbage escabeche.
Quesadilla Dinner$15.00
Cheese: Oaxaca Cheese, pico de gallo
Chicken: Roasted Chicken, black beans, roasted corn, Oaxaca cheese
Shrimp: Shrimp, bacon, jalapeño, and Oaxaca cheese
Cubano: Pernil, Oaxaca cheese, pickles, baby arugula, Cubano aioli
Emmy’s Yuca Frita$8.50
“The beauty of all roots” fried and served with the family recipe cilantro sauce.
Roasted Chicken 1/4$12.50
Our famous 1/4 roasted chicken, served with chorizo, black bean rice, yuca and plantains
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Location

304 Washington st

Brighton MA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
