Perla Mexican Cuisine
Located in the energetic, historic street of the Downtown Santa Ana on the corner of W Fourth St & N Birch St, Perla is a new authentic, family owned restaurant.
Perla is truly an authentic representation of the culinary diversity of Mexico. The main focus is to introduce the traditional Mexican flavors enhanced with a personal touch of long family recipes and traditions.
400 West 4th Street
Location
400 West 4th Street
Santa Ana CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Native Son Alehouse
Come in and enjoy!
Munchies Diner
Come in and enjoy!
Next Round Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Recess
Drinks & Snacks