Perla Mexican Cuisine

Located in the energetic, historic street of the Downtown Santa Ana on the corner of W Fourth St & N Birch St, Perla is a new authentic, family owned restaurant.
Perla is truly an authentic representation of the culinary diversity of Mexico. The main focus is to introduce the traditional Mexican flavors enhanced with a personal touch of long family recipes and traditions.

400 West 4th Street

Santa Ana CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
