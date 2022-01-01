Go
The Pizza Press

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

117 W. 4th Street • $

Avg 4.3 (151 reviews)

Popular Items

XL PYO ^
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients! Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
The Herald ^$6.25
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.
LG Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
10pc Wings ^$9.95
10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side
dipping sauce.
*availability of carrots and celery may vary by location
The Sun ^$7.20
Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.
Single Pizza & Salad ^
Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and choose a side salad
Bottled Water ^$1.50
The Times ^$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.
Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^
Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.
20pc Wings ^$18.95
20 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side
dipping sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

117 W. 4th Street

Santa Ana CA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CervezaCito

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated craft beer brewery!

Dough Exchange

No reviews yet

Detention is a restaurant in downtown Santa Ana, California, opening in January 2022 as the next offering from the Playground family. Detention promises to be a quality, service-forward restaurant and bar that doesn’t accept the status quo. Detention strives to create memorable experiences through the connective power of food, drink, service, and atmosphere.

Secret Vegan Pizza

No reviews yet

100% Vegan Pizza

The Chicken Rice

No reviews yet

Order your Chicken and Rice Today!

