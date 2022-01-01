Go
Toast

Page's Food Truck on the Go!

Come in and enjoy!

302 Coleman Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Seafood Pasta$19.00
Grilled Shrimp, Blue Crab meat, and spaghetti tossed in a garlic white wine cream sauce. Served with garlic toast
See full menu

Location

302 Coleman Blvd

Mount Pleasant SC

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Page's Okra Grill

No reviews yet

Local Food for Local Folks!

The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Water's Edge Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Art's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Situated in the heart of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Art’s Bar & Grill is a local favorite! Stop in for lunch or dinner and try some of our legendary Lowcountry cuisine, attend one of our famous oyster roasts, listen to local artists, join the karaoke madness, or just come on down to relax! We'll take care of the rest.
Welcome Home!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston