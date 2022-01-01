Go
Powerhouse Restaurant & Brewery

Puyallup's very first craft brewery, serving fabulous fresh ales and tasty food since 1995!

454 E Main

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$14.50
7 fried cheese sticks served with marinara for dipping
Breast of Fire$14.50
Our Famous Fire Sauce with sautéed chicken breast served with a side of parmesan crostini
BLTG$15.50
6 pieces of bacon with lettuce, tomato, and garlic aoili served on sourdough bread
Grinder$18.00
Salami, roast beef, peppered pastrami, lettuce, red onion, pepperoncini, Italian dressing, garlic aoili, and provolone on a pub roll
Shrimp Tacos$15.50
Jerk spiced rock shrimp, spicy chipotle, cabbage, and avocado
Power Dip$15.50
Thin sliced roast beer on a toasted pub roll with house-made au jus
Southwest$17.00
Grilled chicken, corn, avocado, black beans, green onion, pico de gallo, and mixed greens with corn tortilla chips and Cajun ranch
Fish & Chips$17.00
Fire Pasta$16.00
Our famous fire sauce with diced chicken breast and linguine
Reddy Classic$16.00
7 oz beef patty with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and 1000 Island
Location

454 E Main

Puyallup WA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
