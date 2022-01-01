Rails...a Cafe at the Depot
Great food and award winning desserts in a restored 1915 train depot with patio dining available.
615 E. Schreiner St.
Location
Kerrville TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
