Rails...a Cafe at the Depot

Great food and award winning desserts in a restored 1915 train depot with patio dining available.

615 E. Schreiner St.

Location

Kerrville TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
