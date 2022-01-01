Red Rooster Pub & Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
4618 Jordan Rd
Location
4618 Jordan Rd
Skaneateles Falls NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bluewater Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Skaneateles Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Gilda's Skaneateles
Come in and enjoy!
GOOD EATS & SIPS
Family owned restaurant serving up GOOD nutritious options for people on the go!