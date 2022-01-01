RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)

Go
Chef Prepared Elevated Comfort Food.
Full bar with custom drinks and mead on tap.
A library of over a thousand board games

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

724 Massachusetts St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (238 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegan General Tso's$8.00
One of our signature dishes. If you haven't had our Vegan General Tso's ask anyone who has and they will tell you to order immediately.
tempura cauliflower, house Tso sauce, furikake, scallions (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Smoked Tofu Sandwich$13.00
country-fried tofu, Damn sauce slaw, pickles, spicy greens
American Smashed Burger$13.00
two beef patties, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, butter lettuce, house pickle, damn sauce, bun (comes with waffle fries)
Chicken Tender Plate$7.00
Two local chicken tenders, a side of mac & cheese, and a piece of local Texas toast.
Waffle Fries
RPG's signature waffle fries with all their delicious goodness. (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
4/28 - D&D Seat Reservation (AL)$5.00
Every Thursday, 7PM-11PM. Beginners overview at 6:30PM. Come early. Proof of Vaccine required for this event. Game selection does not guarantee that you will be able to play that style game. Find more info at rpglawrence.com/dnd
Mac & Cheese$5.00
bechamel of white cheddar, mozzarella, cream cheese and parmesan, rigatoni noodles, garlic bread crumbs
Grilled Cheese$12.00
white cheddar, parmesan, and mozzarella on texas toast with an agave aioli
724 Massachusetts St.

Lawrence KS

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
