RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
Chef Prepared Elevated Comfort Food.
Full bar with custom drinks and mead on tap.
A library of over a thousand board games
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
724 Massachusetts St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
724 Massachusetts St.
Lawrence KS
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
