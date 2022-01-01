Go
Ritchie's General Store and Eatery

Come in and enjoy!

4117 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chef Salad$12.00
Romaine, Honey Ham, Smoked Turkey, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheese, & Bacon
Meat and 2 Sides$9.00
Cobbler$2.50
Meat Only$5.00
Meat and 1 Side$7.00
Blackened Beef Tips$9.00
6 oz Blackened Beef Tips topped with a Mustard Cream Sauce
Garden Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Red Onions, Cheese, Bacon
Low Country Potatoes$6.00
Fried Potatoes, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Scallions
Meat and 3 Sides$11.00
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Flour Tortilla, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, and Chicken
Location

4117 Main Street

Loris SC

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
