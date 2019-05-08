Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

Opal Restaurant + Bar

Opal Restaurant + Bar is a contemporary neighborhood eatery offering California-Mediterranean inspired cuisine in an elegant but convivial atmosphere. We make all of our pastas in house and feature an array of housemade pastas, charcuterie, local seafood and top-quality meats. We constantly seek to create a unique and memorable dining experience. This pursuit is supported by our talented kitchen staff and knowledgeable front-of-house team, and nurtured by our relationships with local farmers and fine purveyors around the world.

