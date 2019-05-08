Go
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

1968 Riviera Drive

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
All-natural chicken breast, romaine, house-made caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, croutons and a parmesan crisp
Fried Chicken BLT$16.00
Boneless country-fried chicken breast on grilled challah bread with pecan mayo, southern style pimento cheese, tomatoes, butter lettuce, & applewood smoked bacon
Cup She Crab$8.00
Crave's classic recipe, garnished with creme fraiche, chili oil, and a fresh baked crostini
+ Side Mac$7.00
Quinoa Salad$15.00
butternut, arugula, chickpea, shaved brussels sprouts, dried cranberry & cider vin
Steak Salad$18.00
Flat Iron steak chargrilled to your liking. Mixed greens, arugula, oyster mushrooms, boiled egg, crispy potato & balsamic vin
Crave's Burger$16.00
House-ground, hand-patted black angus beef burger on a brioche bun with romaine, fresh tomato and red onion.
Cedar Plank Salmon$25.00
Atlantic salmon fillet marinated in olive oil, rosemary, thyme, and garlic then grilled medium-rare and accompanied by sautéed mediterranean salad. Gluten free upon request; Dairy free upon request
Mac & Cheese Entree$12.49
Our nationally & globally acclaimed classic consists of: 10-year cave-aged sharp cheddar, imported parmigiano, hand-made mozzarella, italian cavatappi pasta, and chef's secret ingredients
Short Ribs$27.00
Grass-fed short ribs slow-braised in sweet chili sauce over mashed potatoes garnished with grilled asparagus
1968 Riviera Drive

Mount Pleasant SC

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:01 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:01 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:01 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:01 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

