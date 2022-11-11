Restaurant header imageView gallery

BEECH ACAI SHACK

review star

No reviews yet

1973 Riviera Drive, Suite 2

Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

THE PATRIOT
SPERRY BERRY
THE GREEN ONE

ACAI

SUPER DRAGON BOWL

$12.75Out of stock

100% Organic and Gluten Free Pitaya & Granola, Chia Pudding, Strawberry, Pineapple, Kiwi, Agave.

BEECH BOWL

BEECH BOWL

$12.75

Acai, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple, Blueberry, Raw Honey

BAB BOWL

BAB BOWL

$12.75

Acai, Granola, Almond Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Raspberry, Hemp Seeds, Raw Honey

DELECTA BOWL

DELECTA BOWL

$12.75

Acai, Granola, Pineapple, Strawberry, Mango, Goji Berry, Chia Seeds, Raw Honey

THE PATRIOT

THE PATRIOT

$12.75

Acai, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Cacao Nibs, Raw Honey

PB&A

PB&A

$12.75

Acai, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Raw Honey

COCO-CASHEW

COCO-CASHEW

$12.75

Acai, Granola, Cashew Butter, Banana, Blueberry, Goji Berry, Coconut Flakes, Raw Honey

BOUJI BOWL

$12.75

Acai, Granola, Raspberry, Kiwi, Mango, Chia Seeds, Coconut Flakes, Raw Honey

NUTELLA BOWL

$12.75

Acai, Granola, Nutella, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Coconut Flakes, Raw Honey

BUILD YOUR OWN ACAI BOWL

$12.75

SMOOTHIES

SPERRY BERRY

SPERRY BERRY

$9.50

Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Banana, Coconut Water

THE GREEN ONE

THE GREEN ONE

$9.50

Spinach, Apple, Basil, Pineapple, Avocado, Lemon, Banana, Coconut Water

AVIE-MONKEY

AVIE-MONKEY

$9.50

Peanut Butter, Dates, Ginger, Cinnamon, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Almond Mylk

BASIL SUNSHINE

BASIL SUNSHINE

$9.50

Pineapple, Mango, Basil, Lemon, Agave, Coconut Water

GREEN PINA COLADA

GREEN PINA COLADA

$9.50

Banana, Pineapple, Spinach, Lime, Coconut, Almond Mylk

C- BLAST

$9.50

Acai, Mango, Lime, Pineapple, Orange, Kiwi, Coconut Water

THE JADED ONE

THE JADED ONE

$9.50

Spinach, Apple, Mango, Pineapple,, Ginger, Lemon, Banana, Coconut Water

BUILD YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE

BUILD YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE

$9.50

BAGELS & TOAST

Toasted Bagel

Toasted Bagel

$3.75

Toasted Plain Bagel with Cream Cheese or Butter

Nutty Danner

Nutty Danner

$5.50

Toasted Bagel, Peanut Butter, Banana, Raw Honey

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.25

Avocado, Olive Oil, Lemon, Hemp Seeds, Chili Flakes, Salt, Multi Grain Bread

Nutella Toast

Nutella Toast

$5.50

Nutella, Strawberry, Hemp Seeds all put together on Sourdough Bread.

KIDS MENU

Kids Acai Cup

Kids Acai Cup

$6.00

Acai, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Raw Honey

Kids Fruit Cup

$6.00

Strawberry, Pineapple, Blueberry, Apple, Banana

Kids Smoothie

$6.00

BEVERAGES

Coconut Water

$3.65Out of stock

Honest Tea Peach

$3.65

Lacroix Razz Cranberry

$3.65

Lacroix Berry

$3.65

Yerba Mate

$3.99Out of stock

Genki Sparkling Water

$3.65Out of stock

Apple Juice

$3.50

Water Bottle

$2.25

Mushroom Tea. Matcha

$3.00

Mushroom Tea Cacao

$3.00

Mushroom Tea Golden Latte

$3.00

Mushroom Tea Coffee

$3.00

COLD PRESS JUICE

BEECH JUICE

$9.25Out of stock

Carrot, Orange, Celery, Apple, Lemon

THE GOODS

$9.25Out of stock

Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Spinach, Kale, Lemon, Ginger

TURMERIC SUPER SHOT

$3.25Out of stock

GINGER SUPER SHOT

$3.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

