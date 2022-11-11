Woodward Tavern imageView gallery

Woodward Tavern

No reviews yet

1971 Riviera Dr

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Order Again

Starters

Loaded Nachos

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.49

8ct Wings

$9.99

16ct Wings

$15.99

24ct Wings

$20.99

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$9.99

Fried Brussels

$7.99

Pretzel Knots

$7.99

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Loaded Tots

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Corn Dogs

$6.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Sweet Chicken Salad

$12.99

Southwest Chopped Salad

$11.49

Burgers

Old Reliable

$8.99

Beer Cheese Burger

$11.99

Cali Burger

$13.49

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Southern Cowboy

$14.99

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Club

$11.99

Turkey Club

$12.99

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Cali Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Tacos

Pork Tacos

$9.99

Baja Fish Tacos

$11.49

Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Sides

Side Fries

$3.99

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Side Tots

$3.99

Loaded Tots

$6.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar

$3.99

Side Brussels

$3.99

Side Beer Cheese

$0.99

Side Battered Fries

$4.99

Side Sweet Fries

$4.99

Kids

Kids Tenders

$4.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid Burger

$5.99

Kid Quesadilla

$4.99

Kid Fish & Chips

$4.99

Kid Sundae

$4.99

Specials

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Pimento Fries

$6.00

Addy's Patty Melt

$13.00

BBQ Sandwich

$12.00

S. Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Buffalo Feathers

$11.00

The Paterno

$14.99

Taco Tuesday

$9.99

Grilled Sticky

$5.99

Shakes

Choco Loco

$9.49

Peanut Butter Cup

$9.99

Snicker Doodle

$8.99

S'mores

$10.49

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.49

Cookies N' Cream

$8.99

Basic Shake

$7.99

Ice Cream Cone

$3.99

409

$8.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 4:01 pm, 4:02 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 4:01 pm, 4:02 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 4:01 pm, 4:02 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 4:01 pm, 4:02 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 4:01 pm, 4:02 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Directions

Gallery
Woodward Tavern image
Woodward Tavern image

