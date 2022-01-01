Go
Rosebud on Rush

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

720 N Rush St • $$

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$17.50
House Salad$11.50
Spaghetti & Meatballs$28.00
Chicken Parmesan$33.00
Side Penne Marinara$7.25
Rigatoni Vodka$24.75
Ribbons Bolognese$26.75
Garlic Bread$10.95
Calamari$22.75
Chopped Salad$19.75
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

720 N Rush St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

