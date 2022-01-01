Go
Rudy's Little Italy

We are dedicated to everyone who enjoys food at its best, prepared and served with special care. We pride ourselves in obtaining the best ingredients and preparing each dish with individual attention. Please allow time for preparation; your patience will be rewarded. We welcome the opportunity to serve you. If you have any special dietary needs, let us know, and we’ll do our best to accommodate you. If at any time the food or service is below perfection, let us know. When we please you, let us know and tell your friends. We sincerely hope that you will return and bring your friends. Thank You.

2060 Silas Deane Hwy • $$

Avg 4.6 (506 reviews)

Popular Items

1 Bread$0.50
D Chicken Parmigiana$20.00
2oz. Bread Dip$1.00
Large Mozzarella$14.00
Fried Mozzarella$9.00
D Gnocchi Bolognese$22.00
1 Piece Chicken Parmigiana$7.00
D Tortellini Alfredo$18.00
D Penne Alla Vodka$16.00
Stuffed Mushroom Caps$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2060 Silas Deane Hwy

Rocky Hill CT

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
