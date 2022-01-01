Go
Toast

Sangrias Wine and Tapas Bar

Come in and enjoy!

35 Hypolipa Street

No reviews yet

Location

35 Hypolipa Street

Saint Augustine FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Floridian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Forgotten Tonic

No reviews yet

Forgotten Tonic is a hidden neighborhood gem located in the heart of historic art district of St. Augustine. We feature modern twists on comfort food, an extensive wine and spirit selection, craft cocktails and unparalleled hospitality. Dine inside or al fresco style on the nation's oldest street.

Ice Plant Bar & Bottle Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Odd Birds Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston