Savona

Curbside Pickup & Delivery is available 11:30AM - 8:30PM.

100 Old Gulph Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Golden Fried Artichioke$14.00
lemon zest, sale marino
Margherita$17.00
San Marzano, Fresh Mozzarella, Torn Basil
Pappardelle$21.00
Savona Bolognese
Eggplant Napoletana$22.00
4 Cheeses, pomodoro
Margherita$16.00
san marzano, fresh mozzarella, shredded basil
Scottish Salmon for 2$39.00
Dinner for 2
Pan Seared Scottish Salmon for 2 with choice of salad, vegetable and starch
Veal & Ricotta Meatballs$14.00
reggiano, pomodoro
Chicken Meal for 2$37.00
Dinner for 2
Roasted Chicken Breasts for 2 with choice of salad, vegetable and starch
Caesar$12.50
hearts of romaine, caesar dressing, croutons
Location

Gulph Mills PA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

