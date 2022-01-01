Go
Savvy Treats

CUPCAKES • CAKES

90 West Montgomery Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (57 reviews)

Popular Items

French Macaron Cookies$2.50
Cupcakes Per Dozen$39.00
Unicorn Dozen$41.00
Vanilla w/ Vanilla Rainbow Swirl
Chocolate w/ Vanilla + Unicorn Sprinkles
Vanilla w/ Sky Blue Buttercream + Rainbow Candy
Cake Pops$2.95
Savvy’s Favorite’s Dozen$39.00
Carrot w/ Cream Cheese Buttercream
Salty Caramel
Chocolate w/ Chocolate Buttercream
Toffee Crunch
6 Vegan/ Gluten Free cupcakes$24.00
Birthday Classic Dozen$41.00
Vanilla w/ Vanilla Buttercream + Rainbow Sprinkles
Chocolate w/ Chocolate Buttercream + Rainbow Sprinkles
Yellow w/ Chocolate Buttercream + Rainbow Sprinkles
5th Ave. Dozen$39.00
Vanilla w/ Tiffany Blue Buttercream + Pink Candy,
Chocolate w/ Pink Buttercream + Blue Candy,
Red Velvet w/ Cream Cheese Buttercream
Cannoli$2.75
3" Cheesecakes$5.95
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

90 West Montgomery Ave

Rockville MD

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
