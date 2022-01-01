Go
Toast
  • /
  • Plano
  • /
  • Sea Breeze Fish Market and Grill

Sea Breeze Fish Market and Grill

Family owned and operated for 15 years, serving the best fish in DFW!!!

4017 PRESTON RD STE 530

No reviews yet

Popular Items

bread and basil oil$1.50
See full menu

Location

4017 PRESTON RD STE 530

Plano TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mignon Prime Steaks Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fat Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saucys Thai and Pho - Plano

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mexican Bar Company

No reviews yet

Texas-born Mexican Bar Company (MBC) offers the full scope of Mexican cuisine; handmade corn tortilla tacos, freshly prepared ceviches, guacamoles, salsas, and an exceptional selection of regional dishes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston