Shells Seafood is a family owned establishment that has been serving fresh seafood to the Tampa Bay Area since 1985!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

202 S Dale Mabry Hwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)

Popular Items

CLAM CHOWDER BOWL$7.99
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
FRIED TRIO$16.99
Freshly breaded fried shrimp, scallops & whitefish. Fried golden brown and served with parsley potatoes and mandarin slaw.
1/2 LB U-PEEL SHRIMP$10.99
Half pound of shrimp, simply seasoned, served hot.
SEAFOOD PASTA$16.99
Shrimp, scallops and clams tossed with linguine in our garlic and white wine cream sauce.
SHRIMP PASTA$14.99
Marinated shrimp and linguini tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
CLAM CHOWDER CUP$4.50
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
BABY LOBSTER PASTA$17.99
Sweet baby lobster tails sauteed with linguine in our lobster cream sauce (Available only in season) .
CALAMARI$10.99
The best squid you ever ate! Too good to use for bait! Lightly dusted with lemon flour, flash fried and served with our spicy Diablo Sauce!
202 S Dale Mabry Hwy

TAMPA FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
