Go
Toast

Siegfried's Restaurant and Bier Garden

GOOD FRIENDS
GOOD FOOD
GOOD TIME

1869 Fruitville Road

No reviews yet

Location

1869 Fruitville Road

Sarasota FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

McCurdy's Comedy Theatre NEW

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria

No reviews yet

Bavaro's is committed to the art and craft of Neapolitan pizza. We continue to stay true to tradition by using a hand-crafted, wood-fired brick oven designed by a third-generation Neapolitan craftsmen, a 100-year-old yeast culture, and top-of-the-line ingredients sourced directly from Italy.

1592 Wood Fired Kitchen & Cocktails

No reviews yet

The modus operandi at 1592 is fire. The key feature – everything is cooked on wood fired grill. The menu is handcrafted and well executed. By creating intuitive culinary dishes with eclectic combinations of flavors, Executive Chef Alexandre Gosselin and Chef de Cuisine Johnny Zaki come together to orchestrate dishes that manipulate the flavors of local fresh ingredients, with a fine taste of modernity.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston