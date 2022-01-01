Go
Silk Elephant

Noodle and rice

Popular Items

Dynamite Shrimp (5)$10.00
Deep fried shrimp dumplings served with homemade dumpling sauce and Thai sweet chili sauce.
Coconut Shrimp (5)$12.00
Delicious golden fried shrimp made with panko crumbs and coconut flakes, served with Thai sweet chili sauce.
Crispy Cauliflower$8.00
Deep fried cauliflower “dip n dusted” in our lightly seasoned flour, served with sweet & sour sauce.
L - Sweet and Sour (GF)$10.95
Cherry tomatoes, onions, carrots, and pineapples stir fried in our special sweet & sour sauce.
Kid's Chicken and Rice (GF)$7.00
Steamed chicken on top of jasmine rice with a side of broccoli. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Shishito Pepper (GF)$9.00
Deep fried shishito pepper with light Himalayan pink salt.
Devil wings (5)$12.00
Deep fried chicken wings covered with Mango Habanero chili glaze.
L - Broccoli$10.95
Stir fried broccoli and in our house special brown sauce.
L - Veggie Deluxe$10.95
Stir fried asparagus, zucchini, broccoli, carrots, and cherry tomatoes in our lightly seasoned vegetable sauce.
Side Steamed Beef (GF)$5.00
2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108

Ankeny IA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
