Singhs Vietnamese

A Vietnamese mother's recipes told through her Texan son. Come to dine in, order takeout or order online for pickup, curbside or now, delivery using GrubHub!

2803 N St. Mary's

Popular Items

Chicken Rice$12.00
Rice seasoned with coconut oil, ginger, turmeric, and scallions. Topped with sesame seeds, maggi, and cilantro.
Shrimp Bún$13.00
Rice noodles, cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro, romaine, mint, toasted peanuts, sweet and sour fish sauce, and a fried eggroll.
Brisket Rice$12.00
Rice seasoned with coconut oil, ginger, turmeric, and scallions. Topped with sesame seeds, maggi, and cilantro.
Veggie Egg Roll$3.00
Chili Oil Sauce$0.50
Pork Bún$13.00
Rice noodles, cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro, romaine, mint, toasted peanuts, sweet and sour fish sauce, and a fried eggroll.
Brisket Bún$13.00
Rice noodles, cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro, romaine, mint, toasted peanuts, sweet and sour fish sauce, and a fried eggroll.
Brisket Banh Mi$11.00
Cucumbers, jalapenos, pickled carrots, cilantro, and aioli on a toasted bolillo roll.
Chicken Bún$13.00
Rice noodles, cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro, romaine, mint, toasted peanuts, sweet and sour fish sauce, and a fried eggroll.
Nuoc Mam Sauce$0.50
Location

2803 N St. Mary's

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
