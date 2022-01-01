Go
Toast

Skippers

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

34 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (632 reviews)

Popular Items

App Lobster Bisque$12.00
Rich, Creamy Soup + a Touch of Sherry
One Pint
Bacon Cheeseburger$21.00
Freshly Ground All American Burger
8 Oz. Bacon - American Cheese - Lettuce - Tomato - Pickle
French Onion$11.00
Caramelized Onions + Madeira + Blistered Swiss Cheese + Seasoned Crouton
One Pint ; Cheese Floated To Go
Crepes Suzette$12.00
Chef's Choice of the Day
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

34 Main Street

Northport NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Feed and Grain

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Whales Tale

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Mama's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Sweet Mama's makes you feel like family.
Breakfast ~ Lunch ~ Dinner
Homestyle Cookin'

Harbor Head Brewing Company

No reviews yet

We are a Northport, Long Island brewery producing our beers in small batches one beer at a time. It is our goal to keep your taste buds intrigued by constantly producing different flavors. To us, making the same 3-4 beers all the time would be boring. We hope you feel the same way. Our limited output and choice to abandon the common concept of a set production schedule will allow us to constantly experiment with different hops, barrels, and yeasts.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston