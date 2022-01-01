SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill

Go
SUPERBOWL 56 TRAYS TO GO!!!
ALL TRAYS ARE FOR PICK UP ONLY,
MUST BE PICKED UP BY 5PM on SUNDAY 2/13.
PLEASE SCHEDULE FOR DESIRED PICKUP TIME UPON ORDERING.

320 MAMARONECK AVENUE

Popular Items

SMOKED BRISKET$18.95
1/2# sliced, w/ cornbread & whipped spuds.
BRISKET EMPANADAS$9.95
braised brisket, onions, mozz & THE SAUCE
JERK BRISKET TACOS$12.95
aioli, cabbage, scallions, jerk BBQ
CHEDDAR CORNBREAD$5.95
2 pc, with agave butter glaze.
CLASSIC BURGER$15.95
1/2# pat lafreida patty, american, lettuce, tomato, onion.
TAILGATE WINGS$16.95
rubbed, smoked, grilled, & rolled ... BEST DAMN WINGS IN NY!
SMOKED ST LOUIS RIBS$34.95
smoked, house BBQ, fries
FULL RACKS ONLY
MAC & CHEESE$7.95
penne, house cheese sauce, bread crumbs.
FRIED LITTLE THIGHS$13.95
bougie-boneless wings, rolled in agave, w/ nash & 'bama
SMOKED PULLED PORK$15.95
house BBQ, pickled red onions, pickles, brioche roll.
Location

320 MAMARONECK AVENUE

MAMARONECK NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
