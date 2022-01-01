Go
Toast

Songkran Thai Kitchen

Thai cuisine with fresh ingredients!
At Songkran, we value the robust, fresh flavors of traditional Thai cuisine, and deliver extraordinary tastes and textures, whether savory or sweet, in all the dishes we create. We uses fresh ingredients—garlic, shrimp paste, thai chilies, lemongrass, galangal, coconut, rhizome, —and meld them together to create a sophisticated, subtle elegance in which every element is in perfect balance. We also prepare and grind fresh spices to enhance the clean, light, burst of zest to the food.

NOODLES

1101-08 Uptown Park Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (2191 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Curry Kang "Khew Waan"
with Thai eggplant, bamboo and basil
Heavenly Beef "Neua Sawan"$14.00
Marinated oven-dried beef with Sriracha sauce.
Yellow Curry "Kang Kari"
with potato and sweet-sour cucumber
L Pad Thai (protein choice)
Wok rice noodle stir fry with bean sprouts, garlic chives, egg, peanut and tofu.
Served with house salad and veggie soup.
(signature dish / vegetarian option)
Pad Thai$15.00
Stir Fried Noodles with chicken and shrimp, peanuts, tofu and garlic chives
Drunken Noodles
Spicy flat noodles with pepper, tomato, onion and basil
Veggie Spring Roll "Por Pia Tod"$8.50
crispy deep fried veggie rolls with plum sauce
Chicken Satay "Satai Gai"$9.50
with Massaman peanut dipping sauce.
Pad Si-ew
Stir Fried Flat noodles with Chinese broccoli, garlic-soy sauce
Chicken & Shrimp Roll "Goong Ka-Bok"$9.50
with pickled plum sauce

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

1101-08 Uptown Park Blvd

Houston TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

No reviews yet

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway

No reviews yet

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

Uptown Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Postino Uptown Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston