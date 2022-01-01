Speckled Hen | Coffee & Kitchen

Go
SOUPS • SANDWICHES

141 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (514 reviews)

Popular Items

French Toast$9.50
3 pieces of cinnamon French toast, garnished with fresh fruit, served with whipped cream and pure maple syrup
Smoked Panini$11.75
turkey, candied bacon, cheddar, smoked gouda, feta, tomato & pesto mayo on honey wheat bread
Comes with chips and pickle
Lg House Coffee$2.75
Iced Latte$4.00
Latte$3.75
Side Bacon$2.50
Bacon, Cheddar, Avocado Sandwich$10.00
egg sandwich with candied bacon, cheddar, and sliced avocado on choice of bread.
Turkey Bacon$11.50
turkey, candied bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & pesto mayo on toasted honey wheat bread
Comes with chips and pickle
Side Breakfast Potatoes$4.00
Cheddar Egg Sandwich w/ Meat$9.50
2 eggs, cheddar cheese and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage on a bread of your choice
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

141 E Main St

Strasburg PA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
