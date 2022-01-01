Go
Toast

Stanbury

Pre-order for all your Cajun TO GO needs! Additionally, we will be open with outdoor dining from 3:00-9:00p Sunday 2/14 - Tuesday 2/16 to safely celebrate the holidays. No reservations.

938 N Blount St • $$$

Avg 4.7 (975 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Carrots$9.00
labneh, cumin-lime vinaigrette, pistachio, cilantro (COLD!)
Arugula Salad$9.00
radish, crispy shallot, mixed herbs, sherry vinaigrette
Grilled Ribeye$45.00
13 oz steak, heirloom tomatoes, shallot, basil, Humbolt Fog, garlic bruschetta, side of salsa verde
Arugula Salad$9.00
cucumber, pepitas, feta, ramp ranch (COLD!)
Orecchiette$24.00
NC shrimp, corn, arugula, brown butter cream, bread crumbs, pecorino
Tagliatelle$21.00
cauliflower ragu, rosemary, chile, bread crumbs, pecorino
Fingerlings$8.00
smoked, smashed and fried, side of spicy mayo
Squash$11.00
mixed tomatoes, peach, pistou, sherry vinaigrette (COLD!)
Green Beans$12.00
smoked bluefish, tomato, radish, green goddess dressing, crispy shallot (COLD!)
Tagliatelle$21.00
housemade pasta, fresh marinara, cherry tomato, basil, bread crumbs, pecorino
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

938 N Blount St

Raleigh NC

SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

(ish) delicatessen

No reviews yet

Weird sandwiches from weird people

Standard Beer + Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Station @ Person St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Falafel & Co.

No reviews yet

At Falafel & Co, we want to provide a “discovery experience” by connecting cultures through a craveworthy culinary experience. Our commitment is to be your guide to exploring the best flavors of the Middle East, the best of Palestinian cuisine with generous servings of our authentic dishes to include fresh pita, crispy falafel, savory kufta, and our signature dips and salads. We embody the true spirit of Palestinian hospitality. Our team is committed to sharing this experience with you through our food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston