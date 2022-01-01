Stanbury
Pre-order for all your Cajun TO GO needs! Additionally, we will be open with outdoor dining from 3:00-9:00p Sunday 2/14 - Tuesday 2/16 to safely celebrate the holidays. No reservations.
938 N Blount St • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
938 N Blount St
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
(ish) delicatessen
Weird sandwiches from weird people
Standard Beer + Food
Come in and enjoy!
Station @ Person St
Come in and enjoy!
Falafel & Co.
At Falafel & Co, we want to provide a “discovery experience” by connecting cultures through a craveworthy culinary experience. Our commitment is to be your guide to exploring the best flavors of the Middle East, the best of Palestinian cuisine with generous servings of our authentic dishes to include fresh pita, crispy falafel, savory kufta, and our signature dips and salads. We embody the true spirit of Palestinian hospitality. Our team is committed to sharing this experience with you through our food.