Steak Out

Philly style sandwiches and pizza. Open for breakfast!

641 Woodbury Glassboro Rd

Popular Items

Cheesesteak$12.50
Cheesesteak Hoagie$13.50
10 Wings$15.00
Large Pizza$13.75
16" Large Pizza
Cheese Fries$8.00
Whiz Steak$13.25
Fries$6.50
Medium Pizza$12.25
14" Medium Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$13.00
Chicken Cheesesteak$12.00
Sewell NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
