Street Car Grille & Tavern

An upscale sports bar located in downtown Kansas City, just outside the Power & Light District. Enjoy our selection of 24 beers on tap, an exceptional craft cocktail list and delicious, hand-crafted food. Cheers!

1580 Main St.

Popular Items

Beer Battered Fish & Chips$14.00
Beer Battered Cod, French Fries, Lemon Tartar Sauce for Dipping
KC Cheesesteak$14.00
BBQ Brisket Burnt Ends, Peppers, Onions Pepper Jack, Garlic Aioli, Toasted Hoagie Roll
Conductors Club$12.00
Smoked Turkey, Honey Ham, Pepper Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Grilled Sourdough Bread
Horseradish Roast Beef$13.00
Shaved Roast Beef, Horseradish Cheddar Chive, Caramelized Red Onion, Au Jus For Dipping
Buffalo Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese$14.00
Fried Chicken, Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce and Topped with Crispy Onion Straws
Union Station$12.00
Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Smoked Gouda, Sundried Tomato Aioli
BBQ Mac w/ BBQ Brisket$14.00
House-Made Mac & Cheese Topped With BBQ Brisket
Power & Light$13.00
Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeno Jam, Pepper Bacon
Streetcar Tacos$10.00
Choose One of the Following:
*Ahi Tuna with Sweet Garlic Honey Sauce, BBQ Pulled Pork, Main Street Shrimp Tossed in Spicy Sweet Sauce, Shaved Almonds. All Served in a Corn Tortilla and Topped with Superfood Slaw
Chili (CUP)$4.50
Kansas City MO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Novel Restaurant

A NEW NOVEL EXPERIENCE
Our new location is open at 1927 McGee Street in the East Crossroads Arts District of Kansas City, Missouri. The new dining destination is vibrant, spacious and lives up to its name.
The dining room features a fifty foot long tile mosaic across from an open kitchen. The inviting full service granite bar seats up to eighteen guests with views of the outdoor patio planted with native trees and grasses.
Chef Ryan Brazeal and Pastry Chef Jessica Armstrong continue to create a unique culinary experience with locally sourced ingredients and contemporary techniques. The restaurant features rich wood accents and original color palate and architecture to create a comfortable and hospitable dining experience.

Grinders

Sot Tavern

Tings Filipino Bistro

