Go
Toast

Sugar Kiln

Sugar Kiln cookies are baked fresh in a San Diego bakery with all natural ingredients of the highest quality, and no preservatives.
Our treats can be found across San Diego with our partners: Blind Lady Ale House, Dang Brothers Pizza, Gelato Vero, Leftys Pizza, Panama 66, Petes Seafood, Prado Perk Coffee Bar, and Rustic as Cluck. For a full list visit our website!

3245 University Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

THE SOUR CHERRY PISTACHIO & OAT COOKIE$2.75
2.76 oz. A rich oatmeal spice cookie with dried cherries and pistachios.
CONTAINS ALMOND, PISTACHIO, EGG, MILK, WHEAT.
THE HOLIDAY DOZEN BOX$30.00
The perfect gift for that party this weekend, your best client, or to take to the office! 12 of our signature Salted Chocolate & Toffee OMG Cookies wrapped up for the holidays!
THE MAZAPÁN SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE$2.75
2.76 oz. Rich almond and vanilla bean dough lightly rolled in cinnamon sugar.
CONTAINS ALOMOND, EGG, MILK, WHEAT.
THE DOUBLE CHOCOLATE BLACK MOLE COOKIE$2.75
2.76 oz. An intense dark chocolate dough with the deep, slightly spicy complexity of Oaxacan black mole, ribbonned with chunks of South American chocolate.
CONTAINS ALMOND, WALNUT, EGG, MILK, PEANUT, SOY, WHEAT
THE DOUBLE DARK CHOCOLATE COOKIE$2.75
2.76 oz. Luscious, brownie-like dark chocolate dough ribboned with two types of chocolate and finished with a touch of sea salt.
CONTAINS ALMOND, EGG, MILK, SOY, WHEAT.
THE SALTED CHOCOLATE AND TOFFEE OMG COOKIE$2.75
2.76 oz. Browned butter and salted chocolate deliciousness with two types of chocolate and crunchy toffee.
Our Signature Cookie!
CONTAINS ALMOND, EGG MILK, SOY, WHEAT.
THE M'N'M & TOFFEE COOKIE$2.75
2.76 oz. Our browned-butter toffee dough and great chocolate, with fun and colorful M'n'Ms.
CONTAINS ALMOND, EGG, MILK, SOY, WHEAT.
MAY ALSO CONTAIN PEANUT.
THE VANILLA BEAN & LIME SUGAR COOKIE$2.75
2.76 oz. The best quality whole bean vanilla seeds we can find in a sugar cookie dough with brightened up with a subtle touch of lime zest. A bourbon sour in a cookie.
CONTAINS ALMOND, EGG, MILK, WHEAT
See full menu

Location

3245 University Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston