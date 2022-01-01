Sushi Ran
Curbside service 5pm - 9pm - pull up to the front and we will bring your order out to you.
We will even treat you to 30% off a great bottle of wine or sake
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
107 Caledonia St • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
107 Caledonia St
Sausalito CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Zalta
Mediterranean
Joinery
Beer Hall and Rotisserie on Sausalito's Waterfront.
Bump Bar
Come in and enjoy!!
Sausalito Equator
Sausalito Equator continues the community-driven mission of its forebear, the inimitable Cibo cafe. A full Equator coffee menu and delicious pastries continue to make this space the unofficial hub of Sausalito for locals and visitors alike.