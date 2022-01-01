Go
Sushi Ran

Curbside service 5pm - 9pm - pull up to the front and we will bring your order out to you.
We will even treat you to 30% off a great bottle of wine or sake

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

107 Caledonia St • $$$

Avg 4.3 (2514 reviews)

Popular Items

7oz Adachiyuki Soyu Organic Soy sauce$12.00
5oz Tamari Gluten Free Soy$5.00
5oz Yamasa Tamari, Gluten free and organic soy sauce
Sushi Plate$42.00
nigiri of maguro, salmon, hamachi, bincho, ebi, white fish and salmon-avocado roll
Premium Sushi$62.00
nigiri of toro, zuke sake, zuke chu toro, amaebi, hirame, aji & chef selection roll 62
Yukimanman$190.00
24oz Kishibori Shoyu Soy Sauce$30.00
Very limited 7oz Japanese Soy Sauce
3.4oz Koikuchi Shiso Soy Sauce$12.00
Chirashi$42.00
9 types of sashimi over sushi rice with kanpyo & shiitake
Wakatake Onikoroshi$110.00
Rei
LGBTQ-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

107 Caledonia St

Sausalito CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
