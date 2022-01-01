Swad Indian Cuisine
“SWAD” This small word is a gesture of gratitude to the delicious food of India by the restaurant that made its debut in the year of 2005 in the beautiful city of Lafayette and serving the tastes of Indian kitchen since then with “Best in East Bay.” awards for several consecutive years.
960 Moraga Rd #1 • $$
960 Moraga Rd #1
Lafayette CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Millie's American Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY
You may have heard East Bay resident Samin Nosrat rave about East Bay’s Pyeong Chang’s in the New York Times Magazine …
”Pyeong Chang Tofu House, is a family-run spot in Oakland where I’ve been a regular since 2000. In the winter, it’s where I go when I want to be warmed by their sundubu-jigae (tofu soup), a spicy, silky soft tofu soup that arrives at the table at a rolling boil. In the summer, I go for bibim guk su — spicy, sweet, cold noodles — or bibimbap. And no matter which season, I start my meal with kimchijeon. (pancakes) Every time these golden kimchi pancakes arrive at the table, I greedily take the first piece before anyone else can.”
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
Marufuku Ramen is one of the Bay Area’s top spots for ramen. Founded in 2017, the restaurant is best known for its hakata-style tonkotsu ramen, which hails from Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture and is typified by a milky pork bone broth and thin, straight noodles. Marufuku boils its soup base for 20 hours and offers its ramen at various spice levels, from zero to “ultra spicy”.
In addition to the classic tonkotsu, the menu also features vegetarian ramen and a deluxe chicken-based version that’s available in limited quantities. Rice bowls are also offered and there’s also a good selection of premium sake and Japanese beers
Batch & Brine
Batch & Brine, a family-owned and operated world kitchen and craft cocktail bar, is inspired by treasured family recipes passed down through generations. The menu showcases burgers, sandwiches and shareable plates that bring world flavors to America’s traditionally favorite foods. The name Batch & Brine represents the preservation of the family’s culinary techniques, as well as their appreciation for small, sustainably produced local batch beers, wines and spirits.