The Sweet Life

Currently takeout only. We look forward to serving you.

63 Circuit Ave • $$$

Avg 3.9 (166 reviews)

Popular Items

IGI CARROTS$14.00
pecan salsa, sesame, miso butter, ginger-rhubarb vinaigrette
BURRATA ARANCINI$8.00
CHOCOLATE SEMIFREDDO$14.00
creme fraiche, orange, chocolate cake, black currant, sesame
SOPRESSINI$32.00
Allen Farm lamb sugo, rosemary, grana padano, cauliflower
PIEDMONT STRIP STEAK$36.00
smoked potato, white asparagus, pearl onions, truffled bordelaise
CREME BRULEE$14.00
tahini crisp, rhubarb jam, violette, blood orange
AGNOLOTTI$34.00
English peas, stracciatella, prosciutto, wild garlic mustard green pesto
SPRING RISOTTO$27.00
English peas, cured lemon, honshimeji mushrooms, pecorino
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

63 Circuit Ave

Oak Bluffs MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
