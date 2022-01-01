Table 24
Come on in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
24 Wales Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
24 Wales Street
Rutland VT
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Strangefellows Pub
A place for everyone
FLANNELS RESTAURANT
Provide awesome meals utilizing locally sourced ingredients.
Hops on the Hill
Hops on the Hill
Nite Spot Pizza
Come in and enjoy!