Taildragger Cafe
Serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Consisting of Fresh Made Food, and a Full Service Bar. Come and Enjoy an Incredible View of the Carson Valley. We are Situated Right On Tarmac at the Minden/Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nevada.
1150 Airport Rd.
Location
1150 Airport Rd.
MINDEN NV
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
