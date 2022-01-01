Go
Takorea

Takorea brings together the best of Korean and Mexican street food for a global experience in your back yard.

FRENCH FRIES

4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (1453 reviews)

Popular Items

Dumplings$6.00
Crispy fried, pork, soy dipping sauce, 6 per order
Mahi Mahi Tako$4.25
Panko crusted Mahi Mahi, topped with our hoisin tartar sauce, gochujang sauce and tako salad
Bibim Bop$12.00
Traditional Korean Meal. Choice of rice or salad, topped with chilled seasoned veggies (spinach, mung beans, mushrooms, zucchini), your choice of protein and a fried egg.
Burrito Plate$12.00
Overstuffed Burrito with Kimchi Fried Rice, salad, and your favorite protein, choice of a side of fries, chips&queso, rice, beans or 50/50 rice and beans
KFC Tako$4.25
Korean Fried Chicken chunks, topped with chipotle aoili, jack cheese and tako salad
Basket Chips & Queso$6.00
Basket Sesame Fries$6.00
Our world famous sesame fries, sweet, salty and add a little spicy w/ our chipotle ketchup.
Bulgogi Beef Tako$4.25
Sweet soy sauce marinated beef strips, topped with spicy gochujang sauce and tako salad
Tako Plate.$11.00
Two takos and your choice of side, Fries, Chips & Queso, Rice, Beans or 50/50 Rice and Beans
Bowl Meal$12.00
A Burrito in a bowl, choose your base of rice or salad, add your favorite protein, choice of a side of fries, chips&queso, rice, beans or 50/50 rice and beans
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd

Dunwoody GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grecian Gyro - Dunwoody

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Farm Burger

No reviews yet

A 100% grassfed & locally sourced burger joint!

Yebisuya

No reviews yet

We are entirely dedicated to providing our guests with the very finest quality Japanese food, exceptional service, and genuine hospitality. Delicious hot ramen noodle soups, rice bowls, sushi rolls & sake are favorites at this comfy Japanese spot. Locals line up for our signature dishes like tonkotsu ramen, teishoku, sushi and our fantastic selection of appetizers.
Come in and enjoy!

The Brass Tap

No reviews yet

Great Times. Well Crafted.

