Takorea
Takorea brings together the best of Korean and Mexican street food for a global experience in your back yard.
4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd • $
Location
4474 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
