Go
Toast

Tan Dinh

Vietnamese Cuisine

1705 Lafayette,Ste A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Pho$12.00
Chicken Pho
Shrimp Spring Roll$6.50
Shrimp Spring Roll
Tofu Entree's$15.00
Tofu Entree'S
vermicelli char pork$16.00
Beef Pho Large$14.00
Beef Pho Large
Eggroll$6.50
Eggroll
vermicelli eggroll & pork$17.00
Beef Pho Medium$12.00
Beef Pho Medium
Tan Dinh Wings$17.00
Tan Dinh Wings
Charbroil Pork Spring Roll$6.50
Charbroil Pork Spring Roll
See full menu

Location

1705 Lafayette,Ste A

Gretna LA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Banana Blossom

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Tony Mandina's

No reviews yet

A family owned and operated Italian Restaurant serving exquisite Sicilian cuisine for over 39 years, just minutes from downtown New Orleans.

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

No reviews yet

Everything we do at Izzo’s Illegal Burrito is focused on one simple goal: Rolling You a Better Burrito®. Our concept was founded on a few basic principles, ones that we still uphold everyday: Serving only the highest quality food with generous portions, offering fast and friendly service, providing a great value in a fun and comfortable atmosphere, and actively giving back to our community. We hope you will visit us soon for a fun and delicious experience!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston