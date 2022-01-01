Go
Toast

Tapas on Main / Cachette Bistro & Creperie

Come in and enjoy!

500 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pollo Empanadas$13.95
Roasted chicken, spinach & white bean with a garlic salsa
Burrata$14.95
Coca de Carne$15.95
apple, caramelized onions, tomato, arugula, blue chesse
Frijoles Blancos con Chorizo$13.95
White Bean & Chorizo Stew topped with a fried egg & frisee
Datiles con Tocino$12.95
Bacon wrapped dates. Valdeon blue cheese & almonds, fig balsamic
The Classic Crepe$11.95
Nutella, Banana & Strawberries
Papas a la Francesa$8.95
hand-cut fried with Manchego, truffle oil, whole grain mustard aoili
Spinach Dip$10.95
blended spinach & gouda cheese served with toasted pita
Manchego Apple Empanadas$11.95
Served with a spicy honey sauce
Croquetas de Pollo y Chorizo$11.95
Chicken & Chorizo Croquettes with chipotle aioli
See full menu

Location

500 Main Street

Bethlehem PA

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

We are an authentic Mexican restaurant with a modern twist. We are located in the heart of Downtown Bethlehem PA. Hope to see you soon!

EDGE Restaurant

No reviews yet

Scratch-made food, crafted with love in Bethlehem, PA

Corked 2.0

No reviews yet

Enjoy an upscale Pub & Sports Bar!!!

Apollo Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston