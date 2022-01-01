Go
Toast
  • /
  • Tasty Kabob

Tasty Kabob

Award-Winning Halal in the DMV!!!
22nd and H st NW DC
1624 Boro Place Mclean VA
UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash, Speedetab

1624 Boro Place

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spinach Side$3.99
Chicken & Rice$10.49
Chicken, Rice, Salad, Choice of Side
Lamb Gyro$10.49
Combo$10.49
Veggie Platter$10.99
Pita Side$1.99
Lamb & Rice$10.49
See full menu

Location

1624 Boro Place

Mc Lean VA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

honeygrow

No reviews yet

honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.

Super Chicken Tysons

No reviews yet

A Peruvian Tradition | 50 Year Old Recipe | Charcoal Chicken

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

A fast-casual French café. Eating well to live well since 1889. Good food, good people. PAUL is the product of a family of bakers from Northern France. For more than five generations, PAUL has been perpetuating the love of bread, sharing, and simple pleasures.

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston